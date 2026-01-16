Ebo Noah has resurfaced in public after being granted bail, appearing relaxed and smiling in a viral TikTok video

The clip was shared by TikTok user Abena Lyrical, who expressed delight after spotting him and commented on his smile

His calm appearance has sparked mixed reactions online, with many debating what his return could mean

Ebo Noah, the social media preacher whose name dominated conversations late last year, has quietly found his way back into the public eye after being granted bail.

Ebo Noah spotted smiling in an emotional video after court bail.

For weeks, many wondered where he had gone, especially after his court appearance and the controversy that followed his arrest.

Now, a casual TikTok post has brought him back into the spotlight.

A TikTok user known as Abena Lyrical shared a short video after allegedly spotting him in public.

Clearly excited, she captioned it, “Guess who I saw today? I saw Ebo Noah lol, his smile alone.”

The post quickly caught attention, not because of any prophecy or message, but because Ebo Noah looked calm, relaxed, and genuinely happy.

Gone was the tense atmosphere that surrounded him during his legal troubles.

In the clip, he appeared at ease, smiling warmly as if enjoying a normal day out.

What made the moment even more interesting was Ebo Noah’s reaction with his gentle smile to the camera.

The simple gesture was enough to spark a fresh debate online.

Ebo Noah was arrested after making claims about a devastating flood, predictions that unsettled many people and drew the attention of authorities.

Since being granted bail, he had remained out of sight until now.

Whether this marks a full comeback or just a brief appearance, one thing is clear.

His presence still gets people talking.

Ebo Noah's mother pleaded on his behalf

The mother of self-styled Ghanaian prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, moved many as she went on her knees in a deeply heartfelt plea on her son’s behalf.

With calm resolve and visible pain, the elderly woman appealed for mercy for her child, choosing humility over tears as she addressed the nation.

Her appeal followed her son’s rise to social media prominence in late 2025, after his alleged prophecy of an apocalypse drew widespread public attention.

Ebo Noah's mother criticised by Ghanaians

After Ebo Noah’s mother publicly pleaded for mercy, calling on figures like Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and former President Akufo-Addo to intervene on her son's behalf.

She admitted her son fabricated the ark prophecy, explaining that he was not mentally ill but got carried away while chasing money and attention on TikTok.

Her appeal triggered backlash online, with many Ghanaians insisting the law must take its course and questioning why she did not stop him while he was spreading the false prophecy.

Ebo Noah speaks out after his arrest and opens up on the reasons for his actions.

Ebo Noah confessed after his arrest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah broke his silence and explained his actions after he was arrested by the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The social media personality admitted that he fabricated the December 25 flood prophecy and filmed other people's boats as his alleged 'ark'.

Ebo Noah was arrested on December 31, 2025, at the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

