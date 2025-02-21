King Paluta performed at a show and a lady fan who saw him in person for the first time reportedly fainted

In a video that surfaced on social media, the star-struck fan could be seen lying on the floor of the stage bringing the musician's show to a halt

Security at the program quickly poured sachets of cold water on her face and after some moments she was revived

A female fan reportedly fainted on stage after seeing King Paluta in person for the first time at a recent event. The incident temporarily halted the musician’s performance as security rushed to assist her.

A video shared on social media showed the woman lying on the floor while security personnel poured cold sachet water on her face. She regained consciousness after a few moments and was escorted off the stage. King Paluta, who looked concerned, asked security to handle her with care.

However, some people in the crowd doubted the authenticity of the incident. In the background of the video, voices could be heard suggesting that the woman was faking it to get the musician’s attention. One person hilariously described described it as ‘antics.’ While several others could be heard whispering "lies" in the Twi language.

The woman, dressed in an all-white outfit, quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Some netizens found it strange that she fainted, while others debated whether it was real or staged.

King Paluta has been one of Ghana’s most popular musicians since his breakthrough in 2024. His hit song Makoma dominated streaming platforms, airwaves, and social media trends. The song was used in numerous viral TikTok videos. However, some people still believe King Paluta is not big enough to warrant such a reaction from the lady.

King Paluta fan stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

pulseofnationgh wrote:

"How can u telll me this story? This is clearly acting."

DisDev01 said:

"You dey faint cause u see Paluta. What u go do if u see Sheldon en head.😂"

brah_enochglide commented:

"Haters full everywhere oo chale, 😂 someone has fainted and you are saying it’s allo?"

JuniorGrid wrote:

"Paluta is the GOAT. If shatta wale fan tried this, there will be no second life for him or her."

owuredlen reacted:

"Ah, eno bi tha same girls wey when we go church and we’re praying a pastor to go blow air through the microphone and dem go fall down and be doing like something is doing dem…or?"

Amg_Nova said:

")y3 yarefuor ah wose sekof she see Paluta dah be why she faint.😂"

Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"You see King Paluta wey you faint? Can you stand my aura when you see me?"

Kumawood actor Samuel Ofori braids hair

Another celebrity has left many in disbelief, after changing his look but unlike King Paluta's situation, there was no fainting.

Samuel Ofori, a famous figure in Kumawood braided his hair and looked completely different.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor shared photos of his hairstyle on social media and it gained significant traction.

