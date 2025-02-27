Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has opened up about why he is not fond of giving out money to his fans and family members

He recounted an incident where his failure to give a friend money resulted in them not being on talking terms

The video sparked a debate on social media, with many people sharing their views on the rapper's attitude

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has responded to social media rumours portraying him as a stingy celebrity who refuses to offer financial support.

Sarkodie addresses stingy tag

Speaking on the +444 podcast, shared on X on February 26, 2025, Sarkodie revealed that some relatives became upset when he declined to offer financial support, even when they believed it was necessary.

He said that whenever family members approached him for financial assistance, he would always tell them, that he would see what he could do about the situation.

The celebrated rapper clarified that he only provided financial assistance when he genuinely found the situation deserving.

"You can ask me for $1,000, and I would say no. But you can ask for $15, and I will send it. It depends on what you say and what you need the money for. If I cannot help, of course, I will tell you I can’t do it," he said.

The No Sir crooner also recalled losing a friendship over his refusal to provide financial aid. He said that during the early days of his music career, he had no money.

He noted that after earning a little, he spent a large proportion of the money on himself, leading to him getting broke. However, he knew that he could return to the bank.

Still recounting the incident, the decorated rapper said that a male friend approached him and requested money for their travel. He said he told the person he did not have any money but the person refused to believe him.

He said his friend was unhappy about his response and that since then they have not been on speaking terms.

Sarkodie noted that if someone got angry over that, it meant that the person was not meant to be in your life.

Reactions to Sarkodie addressing stingy tag

Below are the opinions of social media users on Sarkodie's views on giving out money without purpose:

@Nii_official_gh said:

"Anytime you hear I will see what I can do just accept it is indirectly a big No."

@LinarhBae said:

"This will further people’s unfounded perception about him."

@SeanrickyrozayJ said:

"As a man you need to have friends that F**k with you on that level. If they don’t .. just bounce … someone’s money isn’t yours. But make friends that can dash you the last they have … and also be there for them when they need you simple."

@wildkidsaleem said:

"He be stingy rough but adey understand him, he no get money."

@Bornbless123 said:

"I will see what I can do coming from Sark means he can’t do anything just look elsewhere man."

Photos of Sarkodie

