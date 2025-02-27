A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has shared how his girlfriend broke up with him a day before Valentine's Day

The young man said he felt something was wrong considering the way his woman was behaving and probed only to be given a sad proposal that the relationship should end

Social media users who watched him narrate his story shared varied opinions on the matter in the comment section

A young Ghanaian man has recounted how his girlfriend whom he loved dearly broke up with him just a day before Valentine’s Day.

The young man who is a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said the breakup affected him greatly.

Ghanaian lady leaves her boyfriend a day before Valentine's Day. Photo credit: Viktor Cvetkovic & Pidjoe

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video, the young man said he noticed the lady was distant so decided to ask questions and find out what was happening.

“On 13th February, I was just there and decided to ask if she was still interested in me because she was giving attitude and all that, like straight answers and stuff. So, she just told me she had lost interest in me and that she wanted us to end.”

The young man said he was disappointed and sought better clarification but the lady said she had made up her mind and they could only be friends.

“She was like we can be friends and I said I cannot accept friendship. The next day which was the Valentine's I went to her hostel to beg this girl but she still said no. By the time I got home, she had blocked me.”

According to the young man he was texting her after he got home to apologise but he had been blocked.

The young man said the breakup came to him as a shock because he thought they were good. He suspected that a rich person had taken the lady from him. He added that the breakup affected him badly.

“The tears couldn’t flow. I could not even eat my favourite food again.”

Ghanaian lady leaves her boyfriend a day before Valentine's Day. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

When asked if he had a message for the lady he said:

“I want to tell her that she should at least unblock me so that we can watch each other’s status because right now, I’m making it in life.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with broken-hearted man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @campuswithsharkboy on TikTok. Read them below:

Big Shark 🦈 said:

“Brotherhood is highly disappointed in u... wa destroy everything...😆😆😅😂.”

Triple Kay 🔥🇬🇭 asked:

“Who noticed guys don't curse their exes🙂.”

Makaveli Jnr. 🔫 wrote:

“You’ve not been attending brotherhood’s meeting why won’t she play with your mind.”

Jnr King 👑 said:

“People still dey beg women for love?? Not me !!😏.”

black monster 👹👹 wrote:

“You are making it in life indeed God no go shame you 🙏🏻.”

Vytuz said:

“Person wey say he can’t be just friends want to unblock 😂😂😂.”

Blue balls Football & Gaming wrote:

“Lost interest s3n??? I be investment??? Even Chat GPT no fit save am😭😂😂😂.”

Chris said:

“She has lost interest in you and you dey go apologize…apologize for what bro🤣🤣.”

Lady breaks up with boyfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady ended her relationship with her boyfriend after a misunderstanding ensued.

The man did not celebrate his woman nor give her a gift on Valentine's Day but rather gave another female chocolate which got his girlfriend angry.

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young lady's actions.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh