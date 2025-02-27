Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has encouraged young people to get married early, emphasising that young men should consider settling down when they have a jon

The popular preacher shared his sentiments on early marriage during a conference when he was asked a question by an attendee

Social media users have shared their sentiments on the matter, with some folks, especially the men, while most women agreed with the preacher

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has urged young men to marry early, saying they should consider settling down once they have a job.

He made this statement during a recent conference when an attendee asked for his views on early marriage.

His comments have sparked discussions on social media. While many Ghanaian women agreed with him, some men raised concerns about financial readiness and long-term responsibility.

The preacher also recently spoke about the purpose of dating, stressing that it should not be about physical intimacy but about gathering information.

He warned that many people rush into relationships based on emotions, ignoring important factors like character and compatibility.

He advised young people to avoid letting attraction cloud their judgment when choosing a life partner. According to him, dating should be a time to assess whether two people share the same values and long-term goals before making a commitment.

Agyinasare's opinion on marriage stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

caesarjoy said:

"One of the most dangerous advice to give a fellow man. Chaiii."

chrisford_official wrote:

"A good job is not enough, pls. A man must have solid cash savings and investments, especially landed property. Then, he is ready for marriage. Too many marriages end up in divorce sue to cash and rent problems."

deadend_and_survival wrote:

"But u people koraa why. If u people marry, fine, but leave us alone waiii. We go marry when we deem right not because you push us into it."

officialnene.gh said:

"So it means if you no go university don't marry oooo 😂. And remember if your parents are not well to do."

mano_b3ka commented:

"Not that simple oo, to find a good girl, you will end up with a lot of bad ones before you find that one😂."

wingsgh_ said:

"Your parents are not the ones getting married, so if they’re well-to-do, that’s not enough justification to settle. As a man, make sure you’re comfortable with your life before inviting another person into it. Don’t make decisions based on your parent's success."

