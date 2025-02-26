Kofi Gabs, the Netherland-based social commentator, has officially renounced his Ghanaian citizenship

In a TikTok post, Mr Happiness stated that his request to the government was granted a few days ago

Having successfully renounced his Ghanaian citizenship, Kofi Gabs celebrated his full Dutch citizenship

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial social commentator, Kofi Gabs, has completed all the processes required of him to become a full citizen of the Netherlands.

This comes after his request to renounce his former citizenship was granted by the Government of Ghana through the Interior Ministry.

Kofi Gabs celebrates becoming a full Dutch citizen after his request to the Government of Ghana was granted. Photo credit: @kofigabs/IG.

Source: Twitter

A couple of months ago, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, secured his Dutch citizenship after relocating to the European country from Ghana.

As a citizen of the Netherlands, Mr Happiness was later given a Dutch passport, a document that enabled him to travel to over 180 countries without requiring a visa.

Although he could have chosen to remain a dual citizen of both Ghana and the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, for personal reasons, decided to renounce his former nationality.

Consequently, he presented his Ghanaian passport and other documents to the Ministry of Interior in an application to renounce his citizenship.

Kofi Gabs is working as a janitor in the Netherlands after leaving his printing firm in Ghana. Photo credit: @kofigabs/IG.

Source: Instagram

This means that the newly conferred Dutch citizen has completely cut ties with his country of birth, expunging his records from the West African nation's books.

Taking to social media to celebrate, Mr Happiness confirmed he was no longer a Ghanaian citizen, adding that he was happy to renounce his status.

Wearing a Ghana Black Stars jersey, the Dutch citizen sang and danced to the glory of God for his new journey in the European country.

"I'm extremely happy this evening because I received a letter in the morning from Ghana's Ministry of Interior informing me that I'm no longer a Ghanaian. I'm now a 100 per cent Dutch citizen," he said.

Mixed reactions to Kofi Gabs' video

After sharing this news with his followers on TikTok, some Ghanaians who chanced on the trending video expressed mixed reactions.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Nii Ayikwei said:

"Am so much happy for you but I can’t live somewhere else than Ghana. Happy for you my friend."

@nanacollins also said:

"Siato why don’t you Holland food since you switch your nationality from Ghana."

@LIKE HOW commented:

"So if you're happy not to be a Ghanaian why are you speaking the Ghanaian language why are you playing Ghanaian music if you are not happy to be a Ghanaian then you don't have the right."

Kofi Gabs shows mansion in Ghana

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Kofi Gabs showed a mansion he left behind in Ghana to relocate to the Netherlands for greener pastures.

The house, as seen in a viral TikTok video, is a five-bedroom apartment that is fully furnished with decor and fitted with modern appliances.

Despite having this property in Ghana, Kofi Gabs said he moved to the Netherlands years ago to seek a better life for himself and his kids.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh