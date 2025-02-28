Ghanaian TikToker Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba has claimed that she does not make much money from videos

The social media influencer stated that only a few brands send her products to advertise on her pages for them

Some social media users have commented on Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba's trending interview on YouTube

Social media influencer Ama Pokuaa Memenedaba disclosed her source of income as a content creator during a trending interview.

The Kumasi-based skit maker also opened up about her humble beginnings and how meeting Ben South positively changed her life.

Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba says she doesn't earn much from TikTok. Photo credit: @amapokuaamemenedaba.

Ama Pokuaa Memenedaba stated in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show that she doesn't make money from shooting skits.

She explained that some influencers do live videos to request gifts, but her fans gave her gifts willingly without her asking for them.

The rising media personality said beauty and feminine brands sometimes contacted her to share their products on her social media platforms.

“The videos I post on the platform don’t make me any money. It’s only when a follower gifts me that I can convert those gifts into cash," she told Delay.

“I don’t have any contracts from brands either. Only one or two business owners contact me to promote their products. I would be very happy if I got a brand deal from Delay."

Ghanaians react to Ama Pokuaa Memenedaba's video

Some social media users have commented on Ama Pokuaa Memenedaba's viral interview on YouTube. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamthenursej stated:

"Ama is a very pleasant girl. ❤️."

joshpworship stated:

"This combo not be here oo😂😂😂."

kofi.de_barber stated:

"From jankobaa to the whole wiase @ama_pokuaa_memeneda_ba_, I’m proud of you 👏."

Ayamamaryam stated:

"The resemblance."

nana_kwame_20_ stated:

"Please, we want you to go, the soldier 😂😂😂😂. Don’t let it tear your eye top😂😂."

itsreallyadwoa stated:

"Go higher, girl 🔥🔥🔥."

adubea_boamah stated:

"We just can't wait to watch you with GH Oprah Winfrey 🔥."

enninabena stated:

"Wow, I can't wait to watch you ladies ❤️❤️❤️😍."

betberry_diamond stated:

"Chai my duo..❤️😍."

antwi_kwasi_gyamfi stated:

"We thank God for this…you will definitely go far(beyond the borders of Ghana)."

Watch the video below:

Ama Memenedaba talks about her breakthrough video

Ama Pokuaa Memenedaba also spoke about how the video she shot about virtuous women became an instant hit on social media.

On the Delay Show, she narrated that the video was about a young girl and her mother who went to church and the woman of God asking pure women to come for prayers.

Unknown to her mother, however, she wasn't a holy child. She refused to grow up because the preacher said girls who lied would face the wrath of God.

Many Ghanaians reacted funnily to Ama Pokuaa Memenedaba's video and started following her on TikTok and other platforms.

She also mentioned how meeting actor and producer had transformed her life positively and set her on a path towards greater success.

Watch the video below:

Ben South talks about working with Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ben South describing his experience after appearing in Sarkodie's visualiser for No Sir.

He said the artist contacted him to make an appointment for a shoot, with the comedian saying he was honoured.

After the production was wrapped up, Ben South also spoke about the sizeable compensation he received from Sark.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

