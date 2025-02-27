A pretty Ghanaian lady graduated from the University of Ghana with a Master of Arts degree in Marketing Strategy

Priscilla Edinam Nyarko wore a simple yet elegant sleeveless white dress, a long wig and beautiful makeup to complement her looks

Netizens who watched her video commented on her look and congratulated her for the academic feat achieved

Priscilla Edinam Nyarko was filled with joy when she dressed up to attend her graduation from the University of Ghana in February 2025.

The Ghanaian lady studied for an MA in Marketing strategy at the premier university.

In a TikTok video, Priscilla Edinam Nyarko showed off her stole with her name written on it and the course she read. The badge of the University of Ghana is also featured on the stole.

She wore a short white sleeveless dress. The dress fitted her upper body with a flair from the waist below. She wore a long wavy wig and beautiful makeup to compliment her looks.

In the video she shared, she used a voice-over that encouraged others to further their education.

“It’s not cool to be a loser. Go to school, graduate, get your own. Because when it is all said and done, they can say whatever they want to say about you, but they can’t take it from you.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Legon graduate

Several social media users who watched the video complimented her looks especially her dress and congratulated her on her academic achievement.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Priscilla Edinam Nyarko referred to as @predddy01 on TikTok. Read them below:

_Yebowaaaa_ said:

“Finally get to see you on my fyp,, congrats 🥳 I can't wait to see the pics you took😩.”

Iamkofi wrote:

“You are cute wai ❤️😭.”

Araba said:

“We might have sat in the same congregation 🤭 Congratulationnnnssss🥳.”

Giovanna Mate-Kodjo🦩 wrote:

“Perioddddtttt😭❤️.”

Nadasastylezcutz said:

“Congratulations gorg 🎉.”

🥷Asantewaa.aa wrote:

“Maame Nyarko Congratulations🥳.”

Abena Owusuaa said:

“Congratulations girlieee👏🥰.”

Zirah💎

Congrats girl ❤️😍

Joewise😜

Nice outfit 😍

Graduate spends almost GH¢1,200 on graduation look

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who graduated from the University of Ghana spent close to GH¢1,200 on her graduation look.

Poka shared the list of vendors who helped her achieve her beautiful look for her graduation day. She also added the prices she paid for each service.

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comments section to ask questions and compliment her graduation look.

Two of Legon VC's daughters graduate

YEN.com.gh also reported that the University of Ghana Vice Chancellor celebrated her two daughters who graduated on the same day from the same institution.

One of Professor Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo's daughters was said to have graduated with a first-class Bachelor of Arts.

Social media users who saw the VC's post celebrating the two ladies congratulated the graduates and their parents for the achievement and wished them well in future endeavours.

