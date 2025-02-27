Big Brother Naija star Mercy Eke announced that she had acquired a brand new orange Lamborghini Urus

She looked gorgeous in a black star-studded gown as she showed off the beautiful interior of her brand new whip

Many Nigerian celebrities, her fans known as Mercenaries, and several others thronged to the comment section to congratulate her

Reality TV star and model, Mercy Eke, turned many heads online when she officially announced her brand new whip, a Lamborghini Urus.

Mercy Eke buys a Lamborghini Urus

Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page and other social media pages to announce that she had finally acquired a Lamborghini in addition to her collection of cars.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner who is popularly nicknamed Lambo due to her love for the car brand, in a heartfelt caption talked about how excited she was to finally own one.

"LAMBO in a LAMBO☺️😉I know y’all saw this one coming, it was always a matter of when 🥰🥰 My Newest pet is finally here 💨 💨."

In a video, she showed off the beautiful interior of her brand new whip that was decorated with black and white balloons, white flowers, and neatly designed with a black cloth.

Details of Mercy Eke's look

Mercy Eke was styled by Young Famous and African cast member Swanky Jerry who is jovially referred to as The Force.

Her sparkling black dress was from Kud Collections, and it was a long and flowing dress that accentuated her fine figure. The dress had a single strap on each shoulder and a v-shaped neckline that showed off her beautiful and glowing skin.

The business mogul looked radiant as her makeup was perfectly done by Jyro Signature Mua, and her neatly fixed frontal lace wig was styled by Exquisite World 01.

The video, which got many people drooling over Mercy Eke's beauty and the beautiful interior of the Lamborghini Urus, was recorded and edited by Favy Did It.

Mercy Eke flaunts new Lamborghini Urus

Reactions to Mercy Eke's Lamborghini Urus

Many Nigerian celebrities, Mercy Eke's fanbase Mercenaries and several others thronged the comment section to congratulate her on finally acquiring a brand new Lamborghini since that was the car she always fancied and was nicknamed after as Lambo.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the announcement of Mercy Eke's Lamborghini Urus:

ericanlewedim said:

"Don’t playyyyy💝."

iamfantana said:

"Congrats 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

queenmercyatang said:

"Congratulations odogwuress. Big lambo in a Lamborghini👏👏🎉💃❤️❤️."

victoria_uvo said:

"Congrats Lambo 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."

berbiedoll said:

"Biggest mercy not the little one 👏👏👏👏 congratulations fren ❤️❤️🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🥰🥰🥰."

swankyjerry said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊🍾 LAMBO."

diane.russet said:

"Lamboooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

mariachikebenjamin said:

"My baby congratulations 🥳 🔥🔥 well deserved. 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Mercy Eke slays in outfits

BBNaija 2019 Winner Mercy Eke slays in fashionable outfits. Image Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

