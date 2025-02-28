John Dumelo, in a video, froze as he struggled to rattle Hausa with his female colleague on the Parliament House premises

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency MP was present for President Mahama's State Of The Nation Address on February 27

John Dumelo also shared his thoughts on President Mahama's remarks about his plans to reset the nation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Prominent Ghanaian actor and Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo found himself in an awkward situation during a recent interaction with his colleague in Parliament.

John Dumelo freezes as he struggles to rattle Hausa with his female colleague in parliament. Photo source: @johndumelo

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the actor was among numerous distinguished political figures who trooped to the Parliament House in Accra to witness President John Dramani Mahama deliver his first State Of The Nation Address (SONA) to Ghanaians after being sworn into power for the second time on January 7.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo was spotted walking in the corridor of the Parliament House after the president delivered his address to the nation. The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency MP stopped to interact with a blogger who cheered him as he made his way out of the parliament house.

The politician later displayed his linguistic skills as he rattled the Hausa language while exchanging pleasantries with his female colleague who was also on her way out of the parliament house.

Following the response from his female colleague, John Dumelo struggled to continue their interaction in Hausa and froze as he thought of what to say next.

John Dumelo distributing food items from his farms to his constituents. Photo source: @johndumelo

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo rates President Mahama's address

In an interview with blogger Bessah Ghana, John Dumelo, who has recently been nominated as the deputy minister-designate for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, rated President John Dramani Mahama's first State Of The Nation Address in his second term as a perfect one.

He commended the president for speaking about every aspect of the economy and highlighting the key projects his government wanted to undertake to boost the agriculture sector and help struggling farmers in Ghana.

John Dumelo said John Dramani Mahama's first State Of The Nation Address would give Ghanaians a lot of hope that there would be a major reset in the country and that there would be rapid development under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He also shared his thoughts on President Mahama's decision to review the Free SHS policy and not cancel it during his government.

Watch the videos below:

John Dumelo's interaction with colleague stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mildy commented:

"Did I hear praise the lord 😆."

wisdomkumah98 said:

"This job go hard ooooo."

Seidu A. Kwenu commented:

"Alhamdulilah, may the peace of Allah be onto you."

Eliana said:

"Miss you acting 😊."

John Dumelo rattles French at vetting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo rattled French at his vetting process for the Deputy Minister-designate of Food and Agriculture position on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP shared that he was a little fluent in French and could speak other languages as he answered Afenyo-Markin's questions.

The video of John Dumelo rattling French garnered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh