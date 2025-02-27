President Mahama's staunch supporter, Appiah Stadium, was denied a second time from meeting the president as he was leaving Parliament

The president had delivered a successful speech at the State of the Nation's Address on February 27, 2025, in Parliament

The video went viral, garnering so many reactions from social media users who laughed at his actions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous social commentator Appiah Stadium has gone viral again after being denied entry to meet President John Dramani Mahama for the second time as he left Parliament.

Appiah Stadium denied the opportunity to meet President John Dramani Mahama again. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Appiah Stadium denied meeting with Mahama

In a video captured by famous Ghanaian blogger, GH Hyper, and posted on his Instagram account, Appiah Stadium was seen trying to pass security to meet President Mahama.

Upon several failed attempts, he resorted to raining accolades on the president who was seen waving at the crowd while approaching his car convoy after delivering a successful State of the Nation's Address (SONA) 2025.

Standing behind personnel of the military and Ghana Police Service (GPS), Appiah Stadium was heard shouting accolades and one of the military personnel turned his back and cautioned him about his forceful actions.

"Leave me alone. Allow me to shout," he replied the military officer at the top of his voice while trying to find away to pass security protocol.

When the president was bidding farewell to some dignitaries before taking his seat in his vehicle, the viral social commentator began to shout that Mahama was taking his seat.

Unfortunately for Appiah Stadium, the president did not stop to interact with him and neither did he wave in his direction. He resorted to kneeling at the side of the road and giving out kisses, hoping the president would acknowledge him, but all proved futile.

"African god. I love you papa. Mwah," he said while kneeling down as Mahama's convoy passed by.

Reactions to the viral video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments as they talked about his forceful actions when it comes to meeting President Mahama.

Others also hailed him for being a loyal supporter of the president and a true representation of his nickname, Mahama Ba, which means Mahama's child when translated from Twi into English.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to the viral video of Appiah Stadium being denied entry to meet President Mahama at he left Parliament:

lod_brian said:

"Chale yes Snr master no Dey kill person😂. Your stomach is important. If this will get you the mular why not😂😂."

millyblinksmilly said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂he’s definitely a weapon formed against 38% fuo."

goddes_30 said:

"The driver blew a horn.The president ordered him to do that, to signal Appiah that he has seen him.🤣🤣🤣. The president best friend 🤣🤣."

102_living said:

"The richest hype man ever💰."

giftyboateng725 said:

"Wei 3ka s3n 😂😂😂 the beginning of madness."

Appiah Stadium and President Mahama at SONA 2025

Appiah Stadium and President Mahama's arrival at SONA 2025. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama publicly disciplines Appiah Stadium

YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Ibrahim Mahama openly scolded Appiah Stadium for his forceful behaviour toward his brother, President John Dramani Mahama.

During an event, Ibrahim cautioned Appiah Stadium, emphasising that such public conduct was inappropriate.

The video has sparked discussions online, with many people weighing in on Appiah Stadium’s interactions with prominent figures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh