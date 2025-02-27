Appiah Stadium joined any Ghanains at this year's first State fo the Nation Address at the Parliment House

In his fine suit, the viral sensation turned heads as he arrived at the event and zoomed into character

Several videos of him from the event have surfaced on social media sparking exciting conversations from fans

Popular National Democratic Congress supporter, Appiah Stadium was one of several guests in attendance as John Dramani Mahama delivered his first State of the Nation Address since becoming President.

Appiah Stadium flaunts his status as Mahama's son at State of the Nation Address. Photo source: TikTok/GHHyper, AppiahStadium, NSalifu

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium has built a towering reputation in Ghanaian politics as a serial caller and political commentator affiliated with the National Democratic Congress.

The president rarely turns down an opportunity to chitchat with Appiah Stadium whenever they meet at functions.

Unsurprisingly, Appiah Stadium was no ordinary guest at the State of the Nation Address. He documented his journey from Kumasi to Accra exciting scores of fans.

Appiah Stadium started by showcasing his moments at the airport drooling over the opportunity to be part of the official event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he had a privileged moment with the aeroplane's cockpit crew who were more than happy to have him aboard.

At the forecourt of the Parliament House, the viral personality took turns shaking hands with dignitaries and some security officials.

Appiah Stadium Stadum often clashes with security because of his undying obsession to always get access to the president.

A similar incident happened today at the Parliament House as Appiah Stadium followed John Mahama with appellations.

Appiah Stadium stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Appiah's Stadium's stint at the recent State of the Nation Address.

Issahofori360 said:

"Appiah stadium 🏟️is a very dedicated and loyal support of John Dramani Mahama and I admire his willingness to be LOYAL person."

DAN KAY wrote:

"Nobody understands him he's paving ways for his children."

Jefflarry100 remarked:

"You will do all this and later cry for position awwww Appiah i think they have taken you as a …………hmm."

property Zone noted:

"Appiah Stadium really loves John Mahama, Mahama should consider him for a position 😢🙏."

Narh3804 added:

"Appiah's ethics and code of conducts must b studied in d universities."

Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appiah Stadium

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ibrahim Mahama had scolded Appiah Stadium publicly for his forceful behaviour toward his brother President John Dramani Mahama.

At an event, the E&P CEO cautioned Appiah Stadium, saying such public demeanour was uncalled for.

The video got many people shedding light on Appiah Stadium's behaviour towards prominent figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh