Ghanaian actor Akwasi Asamoah has called up President John Dramani Mahama to reduce the cost of DNA tests

Big Akwes gave a detailed explanation in an exclusive interview with Accra-based television station Max TV

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions after watching Big Akwes's interview on X

Big Akwes, a well-known Kumawood performer, has urged the government to reduce the exorbitant prices of paternity or DNA testing nationwide.

The outspoken male celebrity stated that such a move would assist guys like himself to avoid the heartache of later learning their children are not theirs.

Kumawood actor Big Akwes says President John Mahama should reduce the cost of DNA tests. Photo credit: @bigakwes.

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Max TV, the actor brought up several well-known cases, such as the discovery that three of the children of former Black Stars captain Odartey Lamptey were not his biological children.

He cited the example of the famous pastor in Kumasi who had three of his four children who were not biologically related to him.

Big Akwes stated he hoped that President John Dramani Mahama would take action to lower the cost of DNA testing before the end of his tenure.

"I am even praying that President John Dramani Mahama helps reduce the cost of DNA tests so lots of men, including me, can afford it. Even if it comes down to GH¢ 1,000, it will help many men in the country."

Big Akwes talks about his numerous relationship

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes stated that he is in a relationship with four children who are allegedly expecting his babies at the same time.

“Right now, about 4 ladies are saying I’m the father of their children. So I want to conduct the test just to be sure."

"The children who look like me are safe. But those who don’t look like me are the ones I won’t conduct the tests on."

"If your husband says he wants to do a DNA test and you haven’t cheated on him, allow him to go ahead."

Watch the video below:

Big Akwes rocks a stylish suit

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes caused a stir with his black and red long-sleeve shirt and blue tie as he rocked a black suit.

The talented actor looked dapper in his signature hairstyle and mild makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows.

Check out the photos below:

Big Akwes shares relationship tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Big Akwes who advised Ghanaiain men to pamper their partners, especially on Valentine's Day.

He explained that broke men who can't afford expensive gifts for their partners should sell their mobile phones.

Big Akwes added that it is an insult if any woman in a relationship or marriage doesn't get a Valentine's Day present.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh