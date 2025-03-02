Madam Cecilia Atootaga, the mother of the embattled Ghanaian musician Okomfo Kwadee, has opened up about why the healing process of her son has stalled

In an exclusive interview with UTV's United Showbiz, Madam Atootaga blamed music producer Hammer of the Last Two

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed that Madam Atootaga had opened up about her son's condition

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Madam Cecilia Atootaga, the mother of the embattled Ghanaian musician Okomfo Kwadee, has trashed rumours about her being the reason for her son's mishap.

Okomfo Kwadee's mother, Madam Cecilia Atootaga, speaks about his condition. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Okomfo Kwadee's mother blames Hammer Nti

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Madam Atootaga said she was not to be blamed for her son's mishap as she called out industry players who were involved.

She noted that in a way to seek help for her embattled son, she paid a clarion call on rapper Lord Kenya who is a close friend to her son and had been through a similar experience with substance use.

Recounting her conversation with Lord Kenya, she said that when Lord Kenya and Kwadee returned from their show overseas, he raised concerns about her son.

"Lord Kenya asked me whether Kwedee was fond of removing his clothes, and I said no, I have not seen anything like it." she said.

Okomfo Kwadee's current state

Okomfo Kwadee's mother said Lord Kenya assured her that once he had stopped using recreational substances, he believed her son would also stop. Before leaving Lord Kenya's residence, she said the rapper prayed for her son.

Madam Atootaga blamed music producer Hammer of the Last Two for not listening to her advice about involving Lord Kenya in helping her son. She said the music producer threatened to wash his hands off her son if she were to involve Lord Kenya.

She blamed the founder and CEO of The Last Two Music Group further, saying that he could have used his wealth, which he claimed to have, to help heal her son and be like Lord Kenya, which would be a blessing unto him.

"Hammer has spewed lies on me. People have been saying that Okomfo Kwadee's mother is the cause of his mishap and does not want his healing. It is never true. I would never do that to my son."

Okomfo Kwadee's mother speaks

Reactions to Okomfo Kwadee's mother's interview

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to apologise to Madam Atootaga for believing the lies spewed against her by Hammer Nti concerning Okomfo Kwadee's predicament.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

klassicacidic said:

"Why do ppl think mothers will keep for 9 months raise you n then want your down fall ?? Why God bless or mothers."

boijamin9 said:

"They need to get her in the studio with Hammer, Lord Kenya and Ogunskele and the real truth will come out."

ladytalaata said:

"Hheerrrr this world eeerrrr, God forgive me if I ever for once believed the story about his mom against his helpers❤️I appreciate the fact that this woman has finally gotten the platform to vindicate herself."

myssherry said:

"Eeii this world God please forgive me if ever believe the story about Kwadee’s mum finally she has gotten the chance to defend herself aww."

Video of 35-yr-old Kwadee blasting his mum emerges

YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee's once-promising music career appears to have declined significantly, possibly due to his mother's influence.

A resurfaced video showed the former vibrant hiplife star, at 35, calling out his mother for interfering in his life and career.

This video reemerged amid growing calls for music industry stakeholders to support the embattled Ghanaian rapper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh