A friend of Joana Yabani has broken her silence on the news of the demise of the level 400 student at KNUST

The lady who seemed displeased shared fond memories of their time together in school and prayed the person behind Joana's demise would be brought to book

Social media users who commented on the video expressed their sympathies to the grieving family on their loss

A friend of Joana Yabani has expressed pain over the demise of the final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady who is currently studying abroad looked sad, displeased and astonished as she opened up on their time as classmates back in Achimota School.

She eulogised Joana Yabani and opened up about her strongest attributes, such as being down to earth and kind.

The young lady also talked about how the late student was always ready to assist her if need be.

"Today, I stand with solemnity as I talk about Johna Deladem. I knew this girl. personally She would never hurt a fly, she was the nicest person, she was so down to earth, if you see her, you can tell how pretty she is. I remember being there for me and everything. You can never think of something she would do to deserve this.

She called for the suspect arrested in connection with the death of Joana Yabani to face the full rigours of the law if found guilty.

"I am just hoping God judges whoever that person is. It better not be true that he is the one who did that, but if he is, God be with you; that is all I can say," she said, looking sad.

At the time of writing this report, the statement had raked in over 7,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn the passing of the KNUST student

Social media users who reacted to the video sympathised with the family on the loss of their loved one. Others also wondered what could be the motive for a 21-year-old to take the life of her lover.

Ghanamakehot indicated:

"I think he stole her phone to hide evidence/traces of what he planned to do maybe he once threatened to k her via text or a recorded audio or phones conversation or something

Rashida commented:

"The nicest, sweetest and respectful girl. She didn’t deserve this !! Justice needs to be served."

yaw dwarkwaa commented

"Hearty sympathies to the family and to anyone who knew that young lady. I simply cannot imagine what you guys are going through at this moment.

QueenD'Blinks stated:

"Anger can cause alot, dating wasn't bad, people had their love ones in university."

Maame Afia Kraah indicated:

"Moral lesson: Never befriend your ex!!, RIP Joana."

KNUST graduate dies after writing final paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST graduate had died.

Patrick Mensah, a BSc Agric Biotech student, wrote his final paper and arrived home on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Patrick Mensah died after he attempted to save a friend who had fallen into an illegal mining pit

