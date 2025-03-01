Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official has posted a video of a young graduate whose family neglected her days before her graduation

Erkuah Official and other benevolent sponsors planned a surprise party after buying a dress and shoes for her

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video that Erkuah Official posted on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Janet Offei, popularly called Erkuah Officiah, and her friends extended a helping hand to a University of Cape Coast student who sought help on TikTok.

The graduate disclosed in a viral video that her mother blocked her a few days before her graduation ceremony.

Erkuah Official and her friends organise a surprise party for a needy UG graduate. Photo credit: @erkuahofficial.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Nel added that her father didn't see the need to go to her graduation ceremony because of the expenses involved.

Many generous people on TikTok, including Erkuah Official, contacted her and provided a free outfit and shoes, and others also did free makeup for her.

In the viral video, Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official was presented as the glam team that styled Nel for her graduation.

She looked elegant in a black turtleneck top and pink pantsuit while rocking a long braid hairstyle and mild makeup.

The team also prepared a surprise lunch party for the new graduate to cheer her up and make sweet memories despite her family members not showing up.

Erkuah Official sponsors a needy graduate

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official has posted a video of a needy University of Cape Coast graduate who was neglected by her parents days before her graduation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kike_is_me stated:

"The girl get mind sha oo. Me wey I go don cut onion like 7times. Congratulations to her."

aesthetics_by_nirvana stated:

"Bring her over for a spa treat @erkuahofficial."

comfie_stitches stated:

"God bless You 🙏."

ladybernadette_ stated:

"This is beautiful. I know her and she’s such an amazing person. God bless you guys."

segunakinpade stated:

"That lady in a red gown 😂. She needed that outing."

Oseitiana stated:

"Awwwwn, God bless you guys so much, May you never lack in Jesus name, May the good Lord put a smile on your faces just as you did for Nel❤️❤️❤️."

gossip_spot_arena stated:

"Awww, God bless you my name ❤️."

dalyn31_ stated:

"I love that girl in red😂😂😂😂."

Babedorah stated:

"I genuinely smiled😍."

gloogeorge stated:

"Lady in red is a whole vibe 😍😂."

little_chefkhatgh stated:

"I’m so glad to be part of this."

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh