Actress Nana Adjoa Lovia caused a frenzy on social media with the outfit she wore to Mama Palasco's funeral dinner

She looked beautiful in a casual outfit with a pair of tight leggings that she paired with a figure-hugging crop top

Many people were not pleased with her casual look as they considered it inappropriate for such an event

Actress Nana Adjoa Lovia caused a stir on social media for not wearing appropriate funeral attire to the dinner of Mama Palasco, the late mother of Dr Maxwell Boakye.

Nana Adjoa Lovia wears casual wear to Mama Palasco's funeral dinner.

Source: Instagram

Lovia's funeral dinner outfit causes a stir

Nana Adjoa Lovia attended the funeral rites of the late Mama Palasco in Tarkwa on March 1, 2025, which was attended by several dignitaries.

The star actress rocked a red and black corseted dress to the funeral rites of the late mother of Dr Maxwell Boakye. The dress was made of red and black African print fabric and the long sleeves were made of black lace.

She accessorised her look by wearing black oversized sunglasses, a simple necklace and a black Tory Burch Britten Collection bag.

However, for the funeral dinner, the celebrated actress decided to wear a casual outfit. She wore a pair of tight leggings accentuating her fine figure and a figure-hugging long-sleeved crop top.

Below is the outfit Lovia wore to attend the funeral rites:

Reactions to Lovia's funeral dinner outfit

Many social media users were unhappy about Lovia's outfit to the funeral as they considered it indecent.

Others were considering how everyone was dressed appropriately for the dinner as they were clad in black and red.

Below are the reactions to Lovia's outfit at the funeral dinner which got many Ghanaians talking:

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Let’s be civilised a little,this outfit is a no❌at a funeral smh."

true_kyn said:

"This is supposed to be a funeral 🤦🏾‍♂️ 🤦🏾‍♂️."

whitelove_me said:

"She wears this leggings to every occasion. This leggings is a gym pant, stop wearing it to every occasion to showcase your bbl all the times😁."

asabeawellness said:

"Looks like she rolled out of bed and decided to come last minute. Dressing is highly inappropriate."

nanaadjoaaduafriyie said:

"This woman has never dressed well..always feeling uncomfortable too yet she always wants to dress like this."

constanceowusu98 said:

"She wore this nonsense to a funeral????? Seriously, chai🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ shame shame shame to womanhood 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

Lovia has showed off good taste in fashion previously, with netizens wondering what influenced her lack of judgement this time.

Lovia slaying in different outfits.

Source: Instagram

