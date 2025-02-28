Agradaa is not happy about Florence Obinim's recent TikTok outburst about her marriage and has asked her to be mute

The famous televangelist asked the gospel musician to keep her marital issues off social media and fight her battles with God in her room

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with Agradaa's comments and hailed her in the comments section

Ghanaian televangelist, Mama Pat, has advised Florence Obinim to keep her marital issues off social media.

Agradaa's caution follows a recent online outburst by the renowned gospel musician. Florence Obinim took to social media to address rumours about her marriage after one Evangelist Freda Afriyie made some wild claims on TikTok.

Agradaa asks Florence Obinim to keep her marital issues off social media. Image source: Bishop Obinim, Evangelist Mama Pat

Evangelist Afriyie accused Bishop Obinim, the husband of Florence Obinim of cheating on her, claiming that the famous pastor had taken a Ghanaian actress as his second wife.

The Evangelist also claimed Florence Obinim had had several conversations with her where she opened up about her marital woes.

But in response, Florence Obinim refuted all these claims by the Evangelist and denied having any interaction with her about her marriage.

Bishop Obinim was allegedly cheating on his wife with a Ghanaian actress. Image source: Florence Obinim, Benedicta Gafah

Florence Obinim's remarks have triggered a response from Agradaa who feels the gospel musician's comments were uncalled for.

She therefore advised her to keep her marital issues off social media and focus on building her family with the Preacher.

Agradaa told Florence Obinim in her video that bringing her marital issues on social media could have dire consequences on her marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Agradaa's claim

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to express mixed reactions. However, many were in support of Evangelist Mama Pat's advice to Florence Obinim.

@Nana Adwoa’s Closet wrote:

"The sad aspect is, the allegation is true too🤣."

@user2688444951556 wrote:

"God will continue to bless you mama Pat. I named my daughter after you and am forever proud."

@G_lovely wrote:

"Why am I loving this new Agradaa. she's been realistic and hitting the nails on the head😘👌."

@comfortnimo741 wrote:

"Exactly Gafa is silent,that girl is very intelligent."

@hajia1 wrote:

"Was waiting for agrasco and she has confirmed 😂."

@Muzifa Kastah wrote:

"Mama pat correct for 3point."

@Afiaba wrote:

"Awww 🥰 Agradaa my Sister 🧑 you are too much."

@TRICIA 2 wrote:

"I don't know why people hate Mama Pat.She is too intelligent and Wise."

@Boss Lady Beauty wrote:

"I don’t know what she wants to achieve mpo 🤔Ei Florence paaa🙄boi."

@AK wrote:

"I was disappointed when Florence came to respond to that lady, we all know Florence is not that kind so what happened? I blame the lady that was beside her was she was doing the video."

Bishop Obinim says he almost divorced Florence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim opened up about his marital problems in a viral video that is trending on YouTube.

The founder and leader of International God's Way Church stated that his congregation saved his marriage.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the YouTube video amid the alleged cheating scandals.

