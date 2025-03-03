Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan was sighted in town by some lucky fans who ended up getting rewarded after their encounter

The reggae-dancehall musician threw cash out of the car and sped off forcing fans to clamour over his money

The video excited scores of Ghanaiaisn who couldn't hide their admiration for Shatta Wale's after his act of kindness

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently gave some fans he randomly encountered a heartwarming treat.

Shatta Wale was driving in his new Rolls Royce Cullinan, the latest addition to his luxurious fleet when he met the fans comprising mostly street hawkers.

The On God hitmaker's decision not to install a number plate on his ride made his fans skeptical about his identity.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, one of the fans got closer to the vehicle and tried to make Shatta Wale out through the heavily tainted windshield.

He started throwing the SM salute showing reverence after he was convinced that Shatta Wale was in the ride.

Not long after his salutes, Shatta Wale hurriedly sped off throwing an undisclosed amount of cash behind him.

The expectant fans clamoured over the many 5-cedi notes with everyone trying to get a substantial share.

Shatta Wale's cash-spraying culture has brought forth a lot of criticisms about the true motive behind his kindness.

His biggest rival, Stonebwoy has argued that the On God hitmaker intentionally hoards a lot of GH₵5 notes just to fuel his claim of being the richest musician in Ghana.

However, Shatta Wale maintains that his actions come out of the love he has for his fans and his desire to see them financially free just like he was.

Shatta Wale's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's latest act of kindness toward his fans.

Abena said:

"If u get 5 cedis 2 is how much u can buy food God bless Shatta Wale 🙏."

Talking Money Page wrote:

"Shatta, will be rich forever.❤️❤️❤️👑👑."

ice cream remarked:

"5,5cedis is better than non. Wale could have chosen 2,2 cedis. The one who said 5,5 cedis how much does he also have for his fans."

pHrancix_baron🫡 shared:

"They didn’t even know it was wale oh..but the street king never disappoints😃💯🔥…SM4lyf❤️."

berries24680 remarked:

"That is why I love him. People call him out for throwing a few cedis but they don't know how much that money helps someone seriously in need."

