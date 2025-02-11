Michy GH, in a video, bonded with her son Majesty as he prepared to go to school in the morning

Famous Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Diamond Michelle, popularly known as Michy GH courted attention after a video of her and her son Majesty bonding together surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy GH was spotted interacting with Majesty in their car, which was parked in front of his school.

As her son prepared to leave the car and head inside his school for his class activities in the early morning, Michy handed him a small box of pizza placed with tissue.

The former fiancee of Shatta Wale, who released her highly anticipated debut EP, La Madrina (The Godmother) several months ago, warned her son Majesty against giving the pizza to a girl named 'Ajarah' who happened to be the little boy's classmate and probably his crush in the school.

Majesty was taken by surprise after hearing his mother's warning and hesitated before playfully responding in the affirmative.

Michy, who was unconvinced with her son's response and worried he would disobey her, reiterated her earlier warning and included all of his female classmates in the conversation, to which he politely agreed to do so before placing the small pizza box into his bag.

Michy and Majesty have maintained a close relationship following the former's split from her son's father Shatta Wale several years ago. The mother and son recently courted attention after they were spotted selling Fruit Juice by the roadside.

Michy GH and Shatta Wale were among the most significant power couples in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in the early 2010s. They were in a relationship for more than eight years before they broke up.

The couple welcomed Majesty into the world during their relationship in 2015 and Majesty retained custody of the young boy since she and her baby daddy split. He celebrated his ninth birthday on July 11, 2024.

Below is the video of Michy warning Majesty against giving pizza to girls in school:

Michy warning Majesty against girls stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sparta Boss commented:

"Don’t mind mummy. Give it to Amelia 😂.

Hajara said:

"Majesty has a girlfriend called Hajara. Eiiiiiii 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Hajia Bela Bela commented:

"Like father like son 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Celebrity_Nurse said:

"Ajara people let’s gather here lol 😂😂😂."

Sellyzworldgh commented:

"Like father, like son. Free to play😂."

Ohenewaa said:

"Majesty, you’ve started too early 😂😂."

DivineDirection913 commented:

"So my guy has started his mission right, nice move."

TROY 92 said:

"Don't be like your dad oooo 😂😂🤣🤣."

