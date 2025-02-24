Michy GH, in a video, was spotted by the roadside bonding with her son Majesty as they sold fruit juice by the roadside

Shatta Wale's baby mama trained her son Majesty on how to interact with customers and sell the fruit juice

The video of Michy GH and her son Majesty selling by the roadside garnered reactions from social media users

Popular Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur Michy GH has courted attention after a video of her and her son, Majesty surfaced on social media.

The former girlfriend and baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself and her son Majesty selling juice to customers by the roadside.

In the video, Michy GH was spotted interacting with customers behind her Juice Bae stand while selling her fruit juice, which had been perfectly arranged according to the different flavours by the roadside opposite the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The musician beamed with a smile as she engaged in a business transaction with multiple customers who trooped to her stand to purchase the fruit juice after finishing their joggings in the community.

Michy GH was joined by her son, Majesty, who wore a casual outfit, including a Juice Bae-branded apron and a disposable hair net.

Shatta Wale's young son later grabbed an expensive smartphone to film her conducting business alongside two other individuals and receiving positive reviews about her products from customers by the roadside.

The musician was later spotted interacting with Majesty and was trained to communicate with customers while selling Juice Bae fruit drinks by the roadside.

Michy recently launched her fruit juice business and has been captured on multiple occasions in a video selling her products by the roadside. Shatta Wale's former fiancee has made great strides since she started her fruit juice business.

In recent weeks, the entrepreneur has seen an influx of customers patronise her products and increase the popularity of her business on social media. Aside from her fruit juice business, she has ventured into farming and owns multiple lands she uses to grow the fruits for her drinks and rear catfishes.

In January 2025, she introduced a skincare product called Nature’s Botox under her brand, M&M Farms. She promoted the organic serum on Instagram.

Majesty has been spotted supporting his mother with her trade on a few occasions. The young boy usually used a microphone to promote the Juice Bae products as he sat in his mother's new white 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 to proudly call prospective customers to come and buy from her.

Below is the video of Michy GH training Majesty on how to sell by the roadside:

Reactions to Michy training Majesty to sell

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ohenewaa commented:

"May God bless your hustle 🙏queen Michy."

Andy Dosty said:

"This lady is telling the young ones something, but we take it as normal."

Barbara Tetteh commented:

"God bless your hand work."

Celestina Anati said:

"So hardworking and lovely. Keep on mummy. I have learned a lot from you. God bless you."

Michy responds to critics over roadside selling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy responded to critics over the negative remarks she received from Ghanaians about her selling by the roadside.

Shatta Wale's baby mama denied claims that she was facing financial issues, stating that she owned many lucrative businesses.

Michy also noted that she could also depend on her mother for survival as she had amassed vast wealth from her businesses.

