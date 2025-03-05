Serwaa Amihere Looks Sporty In A Red Top And Denim Jeans Styled With A Designer Bag
- Ghanaian actress Serwaa Amihere has won over the internet with her stylish street style in trending photos
- The television host ditched her regular ready-to-wear corporate form-fitting outfits for a two-piece ensemble
- Several social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's flawless look after she posted pics on Instagram
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has posted her latest vacation photos on Instagram.
The GHOne TV morning show host wore a simple red Loewe sleeveless top and form-fitting jeans for her photoshoot.
Serwaa Amihere looked like an African goddess in a black side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the cameras.
The fashion entrepreneur wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes that enhanced her natural beauty and accessorised her look with expensive earrings, bracelets, a necklace and fashionable rings.
In the pics she shared online, Serwaa Amihere styled her look with an expensive designer bag that matched her casual and chic outfit.
Serwaa Amihere flaunts her designer bag
Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant outfit and designer bag on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Dzataatsu stated:
"My celebrity crush❤️😍🔥🔥."
okor_dede_1 stated:
"Beautiful woman ❤️."
Drax_emerson stated:
"I can’t believe what am seeing wow, how can you carry all this load alone, you are blessed @serwaaamihere ❤️❤️❤️."
klass_instyle_manuel stated:
"She’s 10/10 Periooodtttt."
doreen_fianko stated:
"You are gorgeous."
si.las6287 stated:
"I really Love you very Much, Sweetheart."
Check outthe photos below:
Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish dress
Serwaa Amihere also modelled in a three-quarter slanted sleeve dress for a previous photoshoot. She was photographed in a wardrobe staple from her clothing brand.
The corporate ready-to-wear outfit was designed with a colourful floral lace fabric to elevate her look and added an expensive jewellery set and a pair of designer stilettos.
Check out the photos below:
Serwaa Amihere slays in a red dress
Serwaa Amihere looked exquisite in a red short-sleeved ruffled dress that highlighted her figure in another photoshoot.
She wore expensive Chanel earrings while flaunting her gold wristwatch and stylish handbag to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Serwaa Amihere rocks a black dress
Serwaa Amihere nearly broke the internet with her stylish cutout outfit for her photoshoot.
She wore a black long-sleeve dress and looked radiant in a frontal lace ponytail and flawless makeup.
Check out the photos below:
Serwaa Amihere trends with her floor-sweeping pants
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Serwaa Amihere dazzling in a floor-sweeping outfit to give a speech at a girls' school.
The media personality was invited by Legacy Girls' School to give a talk at their annual hall week celebration.
Fella Makafui drives a brand-new GH¢3,000,000 Land Cruiser to sign an ambassadorial deal: "We don't judge"
Serwaa Amihere's flawless look and hairstyle attracted many comments on Instagram, with her look praised.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh