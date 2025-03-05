Ghanaian actress Serwaa Amihere has won over the internet with her stylish street style in trending photos

The television host ditched her regular ready-to-wear corporate form-fitting outfits for a two-piece ensemble

Several social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's flawless look after she posted pics on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has posted her latest vacation photos on Instagram.

The GHOne TV morning show host wore a simple red Loewe sleeveless top and form-fitting jeans for her photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere looks casual and chic in a stylish outfit during her lavish vacation. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere looked like an African goddess in a black side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the cameras.

The fashion entrepreneur wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes that enhanced her natural beauty and accessorised her look with expensive earrings, bracelets, a necklace and fashionable rings.

In the pics she shared online, Serwaa Amihere styled her look with an expensive designer bag that matched her casual and chic outfit.

Serwaa Amihere flaunts her designer bag

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant outfit and designer bag on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dzataatsu stated:

"My celebrity crush❤️😍🔥🔥."

okor_dede_1 stated:

"Beautiful woman ❤️."

Drax_emerson stated:

"I can’t believe what am seeing wow, how can you carry all this load alone, you are blessed @serwaaamihere ❤️❤️❤️."

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

"She’s 10/10 Periooodtttt."

doreen_fianko stated:

"You are gorgeous."

si.las6287 stated:

"I really Love you very Much, Sweetheart."

Check out

Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish dress

Serwaa Amihere also modelled in a three-quarter slanted sleeve dress for a previous photoshoot. She was photographed in a wardrobe staple from her clothing brand.

The corporate ready-to-wear outfit was designed with a colourful floral lace fabric to elevate her look and added an expensive jewellery set and a pair of designer stilettos.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a red dress

Serwaa Amihere looked exquisite in a red short-sleeved ruffled dress that highlighted her figure in another photoshoot.

She wore expensive Chanel earrings while flaunting her gold wristwatch and stylish handbag to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a black dress

Serwaa Amihere nearly broke the internet with her stylish cutout outfit for her photoshoot.

She wore a black long-sleeve dress and looked radiant in a frontal lace ponytail and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere trends with her floor-sweeping pants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Serwaa Amihere dazzling in a floor-sweeping outfit to give a speech at a girls' school.

The media personality was invited by Legacy Girls' School to give a talk at their annual hall week celebration.

Serwaa Amihere's flawless look and hairstyle attracted many comments on Instagram, with her look praised.

Source: YEN.com.gh