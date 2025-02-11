Award-winning television presenter Serwaa Amihere has gone viral after singing Daddy Lumba's Sika word for word in a trending video

Serwaa Amihere was a guest on Nana Ama McBrown's popular entertainment programme Onua Showtime on Onua TV

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's video which is trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has demonstrated her admiration for the legendary musician Daddy Lumba.

The GHOne TV morning show host gave her fans goosebumps with her performance of Daddy Lumba's popular song "Sika" on the Onua Showtime program.

Serwaa Amihere delivered an energetic performance in front of a studio audience, who watched in amazement as she spoke impeccable Twi.

Serwaa Amihere performs Daddy Lumba's song on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @onuatv.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama Agyemang, better known as Nana Ama McBrown, served as the backing vocalist, as the celebrity duo captivated internet users with their impressive singing talent.

Serwaa Amihere looked stunning in a customized t-shirt and white form-fitting leggings while discussing Daddy Lumba's highly anticipated Valentine's Day concert.

Serwaa Amihere performs Daddy Lumba's Sika

Some Ghanaians have concluded that Serwaa Amihere is Daddy Lumba's favourite celebrity fan after she sang his song during a live television programme. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Melanie Abena Vandyke

"How I’m smiling. Awwwnnn soo adorable🥰."

Adwoa Asieduah stated:

"Daddy calls her wifey tho."

Jozzy Phina stated:

"See me smiling like mumu😊😊."

Ama Ntriwaa Kyeremah Obeng stated:

"I am a Kojo Antwi person and my hubby is die hard DL person. I love DL but I always have to sing with my own lyrics 🤣. I just love Serwaa , singing DL effortlessly."

Gifted Gift stated:

"I heard the lyrics well for the first time 😆."

Aba Ampiaah Gaisie stated:

"Let show uppppppp DL lovers!!!!!!!!! He's a great musician🫶."

Charcha Wight stated:

"Serwaa is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😘."

Kukua Foriwaa Ankrah stated:

"This song! It gets all the time, regardless of who is singing it."

Barikisu Gambo stated:

"She sang it so beautifully 🥰."

Ellenn Kwame Appiah stated:

"Well sung dear."

Sam-Ansu Walcott stated:

"Uncle Fred is enjoying all the view😆."

Nana Kwame Nkwa stated:

"Just smiling saaaaaaaaa.....😄😄😄...she did very well 🥰... DL 👍.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere showers praises on McBrown

Serwaa Amihere publicly showed her gratitude to Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown for always advising and supporting her to be a better version of herself.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a beautiful dress. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: UGC

Serwaa Amihere cooks for psychiatric patients

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, a Ghanaian television star, who donated food items to patients at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Serwaa Amihere and her hardworking team prepared food for the staff and patients in the female ward.

Some social media users commented on the video that Serwaa Amihere uploaded on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh