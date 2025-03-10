Famous Ghanaian influencer and YouTuber Gisela Amponsah has bought her second car, a Honda CR-V

The Rants Bants, and Confessions co-host took to social media to show off the two cars she now owns and thanked her fans for the congratulatory messages

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to congratulate her, while others gushed over the beauty of the car

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Gisela Amponsah has announced that she has bought her second car, and the news has taken over social media.

Gisela Amponsah buys a new car

Gisela took to her social media pages and her YouTube Channel to announce that she had bought her second car, which is a black Honda CR-V.

She shared pictures of her rocking a white long sleeveless dress and posing with her brand new car.

The carousel Instagram post also contained a video of her rocking a pink mini dress and showing off the two cars she owns.

The video was captured on the parking area of the new apartment she and her best friend Princess Ama Burland relocated to.

In the caption of the Instagram video, the Rants Bants and Confessions cohost could not contain her excitement as she shared the news with her thousands of followers.

"OH THANK YOU JESUS EVERYDAYYYY. I bought my 2nd car yall & yes there’s a vlog at 7.30pm on my channelllll🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️"

Reactions to Gisela's new car

Reacting to the outpour of love for her new car, Gisela took to the comment section to appreciate her friends and fans.

"Awww you guysss don’t make me cry, thank you so much 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Gisela thanked her fans and friends.

Actor and musician Chiderah David, influencer and actor Wesley Kesse, and several others thronged to the comment section to congratulate Gisela on acquiring her second car.

Others also complimented the car's beautiful interior while also commending Gisela's hard work as an influencer and YouTuber.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the news of Gisela buying her second car, a black Honda CR-V:

ellenosabutey said:

"That’s how we like it in town 😍😍😍."

aframdanielle said:

"You’re doing amazing Giz! Love this for you! Love to see it 😍💕💕."

wesleykessegh said:

"Congratulations darling 😍😍❤️."

miss.makavo said:

"When you did the Bolt ad and said you wanted a car like that...God said yessirrrr😍😍🙌🙌🙌."

nanaadwoa_sedinam said:

"We love to see women winning 🏆 well deserved 😍😍."

chiderahdavid_ said:

"Congratulations baby girl❤️🎉."

mistameister said:

"Please, I need a lift to work. Congrats 🎈🍾."

Gisela's weekly vlog

Gisela Amponsah dazzles in photos. Image Credit: @giselaamponsah

Source: Instagram

21-Year-Old student celebrates first car purchase

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Dankyi, a 21-year-old student, took to social media to celebrate a major milestone—acquiring her first car.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Sandra proudly showcased the vehicle, saying that it cost GH¢205,000 and was purchased by her father.

The post quickly gained traction, with many Ghanaians flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

