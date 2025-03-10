Young Don, in a video, flaunted a BMW in an attempt to challenge Twene Jonas who owned one of the plush cars from the same brand

The social commentator's car's interior looked too old and dirty and he felt uncomfortable sitting inside

Young Don's car garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social media personality Young Don courted attention as he attempted to challenge his compatriot Twene Jonas with his car.

Young Don challenges Twene Jonas with his own BMW car. Photo source: @youngdon640 and @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

The outspoken social commentator, who gained popularity for mimicking Twene Jonas and for his unfiltered commentary on Ghanaian politics and societal issues, took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself in a BMW car.

In the video, Young Don hopped into the car and flaunted a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max as he threw subtle jabs at Twene Jonas for constantly flaunting his BMW M Competition SUV on social media.

In comparison with Twene Jonas' car, Young Don's vehicle looked like one of the older car collections from the BMW brand. The interior of the social commentator's BMW looked old and dirty.

The car appeared to be without air conditioning as Young Don struggled with the heat generated inside the car from the hot weather conditions.

He also blasted Bishop Ajagurajah for claiming to have orchestrated his alleged deportation from the US with his spiritual powers during the early days of President Donald Trump's second term at the White House.

Following his return to social media after a long hiatus, Young Don ignited a beef with his mentor, Twene Jonas over that he blindly imitated his style without understanding his approach was a costly mistake.

Young Don flaunts loads of dollars inside his BMW M Competition SUV. Photo source: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

His unsavoury remarks about Twene Jonas garnered a response from the latter, who issued a stern warning to him over his antics on social media. He stated that there were consequences to hurling unprintable insults at him.

Twene Jonas also claimed that Young Don's US passport was not genuine. According to him, Young Don couldn't secure a passport a few months after relocating to the US as it took a lot of time to get it processed.

He advised Young Don against speaking ill about him publicly to avoid getting himself into trouble or being deported from the US as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migration in the country.

Below is the video of Young Don challenging Twene Jonas with his BMW:

Young Don's BMW car stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Caleb commented:

"This borla car. You can never be like Twene Jonas😁."

Daakuemmanuel said:

"This car is not for you. It is a spoiled car way they pack it at one side."

Justice Arthur commented:

"Who else noticed the dirt on the car glass door?"

Spartan Lyfe said:

"You wanna be like Twene Jonas but you can’t bro 🤭🤭🤭."

Young Don shows his alleged girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Young Don showed off his alleged girlfriend in a video he shared on social media.

The social commentator was spotted with the elderly woman as they spent time together a few days after the former announced that he had secured his US citizenship.

The video of Young Don with his alleged girlfriend garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

