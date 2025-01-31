Ajagurajah has given an update on Young Don's alleged deportation, claiming that he orchestrated the entire thing

He noted that he had warned Young Don on several occasions but he did not pay heed to his advice, bragging about his spiritual powers

Young Don, a popular social commentator, has been rumoured to be part of the numerous immigrants who have been deported from the US

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has waded into the ongoing discussions surrounding Young Don’s alleged deportation, claiming responsibility for the incident.

According to him, he had repeatedly warned Young Don about his actions, but the social commentator refused to listen.

Young Don, who gained popularity for mimicking Twene Jonas' style and making controversial statements about Ghanaian leaders, has been inactive on social media since December.

His sudden disappearance coincided with the return of the Trump administration, fueling speculation that he was among the immigrants recently deported from the US.

Ajagurajah and Young Don have a history of conflict, with the latter using his platform to insult the spiritual leader on several occasions.

In 2023, Ajagurajah publicly cautioned him, warning that his words carried consequences. Two years on, Ajagurajah now claims his spiritual powers played a role in Young Don’s rumoured deportation.

Meanwhile, Twene Jonas has also addressed the issue, sharing his thoughts on what might have led to Young Don’s alleged predicament. While Jonas admitted he could not confirm the deportation reports, he highlighted the flaws in Young Don’s approach.

Young Don's alleged deportation sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kofi hemeng said:

"He is using social media to scam low-minded people if power, then what about the creator of TikTok? Ghanaians should worship him and be afraid of him, he is more powerful kwasiato."

Roetnom _4k backup💯 commented:

"Apuu still settings.. it's because of deportation and it affects every illegal immigrant in Mexico, Africa etc, so you mean Ajagurajah Influenced Trump? 😂"

De-Joy Properties said:

"Aaahhh ba this guy wagyimi anaaa, if someone is hiding means de person is in Ghana anaaa."

Atta James commented:

"BUT HE'S NOT THE ONLY PERSON THAT HAS BEEN DEPORTED SO WHO IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR THE OTHERS."

nharnharyaw said:

"But Jonas started this long time ago, so why haven’t you brought him back home?"

MoniVomitta wrote:

"So Ajagurajah is the one controlling Trump’s mind to do the mass deportation so that it can affect that boy or what 😁😁 this man no be serious koraaa upon all the talkings the boy is still in the US too."

CELEBRITY FORMAN said:

"But I just watched his live 2 or 3 days ago😂😂😂😂😂aieee Ghana adiifo) mese gyimii nkoaa."

Twene Jonas laments US deportations

Twene Jonas is not too happy with the ongoing deportation of illegal migrants and has shared his thoughts on the matter.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator claimed that Ghanaians were reporting him to authorities in a bid to get him removed from the country.

He highlighted the severity of the situation in the country and blasted President Trump.

