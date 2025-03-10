Appiah Stadium, in a video, licked Ibrahim Mahama's private jet on the tarmac as he defended him against Okatakyie Afrifa

The staunch NDC supporter warned the former Angel FM personality against making unsavoury remarks about Ibrahim Mahama

Appiah Stadium's remarks come after Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah criticised businessman Ibrahim Mahama for driving John Mahama

Controversial political commentator, Appiah Stadium has defended renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama against media personality Okatakyie Afrifa.

Appiah Stadium licks Ibrahim Mahama's private jet as he defends him against Okatakyie Afrifa. Photo source: @beckytv101

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the staunch NDC supporter was spotted standing on the tarmac preparing to board Ibrahim Mahama's private jet.

The political commentator blasted Okatakyie Afrifa over his criticisms of the Engineers and Planners CEO driving his elder brother, President John Dramani Mahama during their recent trip to Ketu South in the Volta Region to inspect the damages caused by the tidal wave floods after Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations.

Appiah Stadium said Ibrahim Mahama owned about three private jets, which he used to convey former president John Agyekum Kufuor from Accra to Kumasi.

He noted that the businessman had vast wealth and could purchase the Toyota Land Cruiser he and President Mahama used on their trip.

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa with businessman Ibrahim Mahama. Photo source: @okatakyieafrifamensah and @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium, who recently caused a stir with his antics after President John Mahama's State of The Nation Address (SONA) warned the former Angel FM personality against making unsavoury remarks about Ibrahim Mahama, whom he claimed had no political ties despite his brother being part of the ruling New Democratic Congress (NDC).

He immediately rushed to the private jet and began to lick to show his undying support and admiration for the Dzata Cement company owner, who gifted him a brand new car after the 2024 general elections.

Appiah Stadium's remarks come after Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah criticised businessman Ibrahim Mahama for driving John Mahama, the president in an official vehicle, calling it unacceptable. The media broadcaster urged the businessman to stay away from the government's activities.

Watch the video below:

Appiah Stadium's remarks about Okatakyie stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ghanaman said:

"Ibrahim donated about 200 pickups to support the NDC campaign when his brother was Atta Mills' running mate."

Richeto commented:

"The same car he was even talking about was bought by the same person."

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

"He has no idea the way we love JM and his family. We won't take them for granted ooo. Hweeee."

Daniel Twum commented:

"You see Ghana man instead of looking at issues, he is diverting the attention."

Appiah Stadium ignites frenzy during Independence Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium ignited a frenzy during Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

In a video, the political commentator was instructed by a bodyguard to take his seat after he roamed the grounds and exchanged pleasantries with the various distinguished personalities at the big event.

Appiah Stadium's antics at the Independence Day celebration event garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

