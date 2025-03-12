Ohemaa Woyeje: Media Personality Denied Entry Into Angel FM Studio, Video Stirs Reactions
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Popular Ghanaian media personality was denied entry into the premises of the Angel Media Group premises on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Angel FM presenter was being prevented from accessing her workplace by some heavily built individuals.
Below is the video of Ohemaa Woyeje being denied entry into Angel FM studio:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh