Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's Bosses Drop Groundbreaking Update on Ghanaian Journalist's Condition Drops

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • The bosses of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani have provided an update on the renowned broadcaster's condition
  • They provided an update on how how has been spent on the broadcaster's condition in an interview
  • Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral video

Management of Angel Broadcasting Networking has opened up about their staff, Kofi Adomaa Nwanwani's shooting incident.

In a video, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's bosses unveiled how much the company has invested in his treatment.

Managers of the organisation refuted viral claims that only GH¢10,000 has been released by the company to support their staff's treatment.

On the contrary, they claimed they have released GH¢750,000 to support the seasoned broadcaster's treatment.

