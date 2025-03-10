Controversial socialite Nana Tonardo visited Nana Agradaa's church, Heaven Way Church located in Weija to fellowship with them on Sunday, March 9, 2025

In a video, the actor sprayed money on the former priestess while she and her husband Mr Asiamah led praise and worship

The video caused a stir with many people believing that the two would eventually engage in a feud soon

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actor and socialite Nana Tonardo showered money on former priestess Nana Agradaa at her church, Heaven Way Church located in Weija.

Nana Tonardo sprays money on Agradraa. Image Credit: @kingnanatonardo

Source: TikTok

Nana Tonardo sprays money on Agradaa

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, the church service at Nana Agradaa's church, Heaven Way Church, witnessed the presence of controversial socialite Nana Tonardo.

In a video, Nana Tonardo posted on his TikTok account, he was clad in white. He wore a short-sleeved kaftan and a pair of trousers.

The Afia Schwarzenegger TV series star accessorised his look by wearing several rings, bracelets, a watch, necklaces and piercings.

In the caption of the TikTok post, Nana Tonardo expressed his excitement in visiting Nana Agradaa's church to fellowship with them.

"GUESS WHO I VISITED AT CHURCH TODAY, @evang_mama_pat 😄🔥💃🏽💃🏽."

While Nana Agradaa and her husband Mr. Asiamah were leading the praise and worship session at her church, Nana Tonardo approached them and showered Agradaa alone with GH¢20 notes.

Reactions to Tonardo spraying cash on Agradaa

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section. Many people believed that Agradaa and Nana Tonardo would soon be at loggerheads.

Others noted that many people would refer to the video claiming that Agradaa allegedly gave Nana Tonardo the money to throw at her.

Many people talked about how beautiful Evangelist Mama Pat, as she is affectionately called by many, was in what looked like a white wedding gown. Her makeup was heavy and flawless highlighting her lovely facial features.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video:

IamforGod. said:

"He dressed well fir church that's soo nice. Tonado, u look good."

I'm sweet💦💦 said:

"I saw trouble inside a car coming to Ghana😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂That day 3b3 y3 butubutu😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Bronii said:

"Mama Pat makeup de3 azaa paint, oh please, I’m just passing in peace oh."

Abena_Afra said:

"When they start fighting unless we all leave Ghana for them 😆😆😆."

user2744668640438 said:

"Nana Agradaa natural beauty ei😍."

queen_stadia1 said:

"Trouble is cooking paa."

NAPOLEON_GH 💎 said:

"When they start fighting he will say Agraada gave him the money to throw on her 😂😂."

Agradaa at her church, Heaven Way Church in Weija. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian woman showers cash on loyal employee

YEN.com.gh reported that a touching video of a Ghanaian woman appreciating her dedicated employee by spraying cash on her went viral on social media.

In the clip, the woman showered GH¢20 and GH¢5 notes on the young lady, who appeared overwhelmed by the unexpected gesture.

The video ignited emotional reactions from Ghanaians, with many praising the employer's generosity and expressing their thoughts in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh