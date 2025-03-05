Delay received criticism over her choice of outfit during a TikTok live session with fans on March 4, 2025

The media personality took notice of a rude man's comment and clapped back with a biting response

Delay's response to the man's remarks about her outfit garnered mixed reactions from social media fans

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, fired back at a social media user who acted rudely towards her.

The Delay Show host took to her official TikTok page on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to interact with her fans during a live session. During her engagement with numerous fans, she wore a beautiful red dress, which showed her curves.

Her choice of outfit for the live session did not go down well with a particular male, who expressed his disappointment and advised her to dress appropriately to avoid showing her cleavage in public.

Commenting on Delay's dressing, the user @manchestervictor wrote:

"Please check the way you dress."

Not long after the man made his controversial comment, TV host Delay took notice and took time to address him and share her opinion.

The media personality, infuriated by the man's comments, clapped back at him, stating that she was an independent woman who was responsible for catering to her own needs and did not need him to come on social media and tell her to dress well.

Delay also informed the rude fan that she was not married to him and did not need any permission from him to dress the way she wanted.

"I live on my own. I eat what I love. I do whatever I want so don't sit where you are and tell me that I should dress well. I am not your wife. Thank you for understanding."

The media personality noted that she was not like the man's wife whom she alleged was a victim of domestic abuse. She later proceeded to promote the money transfer platform Lemfi and urged fans to send a referral code to her inbox to win some prizes from her.

Below is the video of Delay clapping back at the man for criticising her dress:

Delay's clapback at fan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dee commented:

"Moesha dier she was dumb cos she was half naked. The irony."

Kay Tv said:

"So can you say the same thing to God. Aaahhh."

King commented:

"Some of us like how you dress pretty. Tell them the dress is dressing and the beauty is beautifying."

Nanny Mings said:

"See how the men are pained by her comment. She broke some fragile egos.😂😂😂."

GH Atanfo Ember commented:

"That's all. Delay, Kakyire no."

Delay sells sanitary pads on the street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Delay sold her new sanitary pads on the street after launching them at an event.

In a video, the media personality looked radiant in an all-white casual outfit as she interacted with people on the street.

The video of Delay selling her sanitary pads personally garnered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

