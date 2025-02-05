Celestine Donkor, in a video, narrated how she allegedly got scammed while trying to order fast food online

The gospel musician recounted how she lost her airtime and access to her Mobile Money account because of the experience

Celestine Donkor advised her numerous fans on how they could avoid falling victim to such petty scams online

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Celestine Donkor has narrated how she allegedly got scammed as she attempted to order fast food via online services.

Celestine Donkor recounts how she allegedly got scammed while trying to order fast food. Photo source: @celestinedonkormusic

The musician took to her official TikTok page to lament bitterly about her recent bad experience, which made her lose some money and create awareness for others not to fall victim to the alleged scam.

In the video, Celestine Donkor narrated that she wanted to play her role as a loving aunt and decided to order fast food as a surprise gift for her sister's twins who were recently celebrating their birthdays.

The 2022 3Music Awards Gospel Act of the Year said she went online and searched for the Lapaz branch of the Papaye Fast Food joint, where she took a number to make an order for the food.

The singer noted that she called the number and was instructed to pay for the food and additional charges before it was to be delivered. However, she disagreed with the alleged customer service representative and insisted on picking up the food herself at the branch and paying for it in person.

Celestine Donkor said she finally agreed to the payment terms after being convinced of the need to pay for the order to be fast-tracked ahead of others.

The gospel musician noted that she realised she had made a mistake after allegedly sending the money to an individual's phone number that did not bear Papaye Fast Food joint's name.

The singer said she called the phone number after making payment and was informed that she had sent the money to Papaye and that the number belonged to an alleged manager of Papaye Fast Food joint.

Celestone Donkor noted that she finally realised she had been scammed immediately after she was instructed to enter another OTP code for her order to be confirmed.

She said she ended the call to avoid being scammed for a second time and realised that her airtime had been stolen and that she also received a notification from MTN Ghana, stating that her Mobile Money pin had been suspended after the alleged scammers attempted to transfer money from her account on several occasions.

According to her, she later drove her car to Papaye's Lapaz branch, where she was informed that she had been scammed after she explained the issue to them.

The Okronkronhene hitmaker noted that the Papaye staff's body language indicated that they allegedly knew about fraudsters using their business to scam unsuspecting individuals.

Celestine Donkor questioned why the popular fast-food joint had failed to create public awareness and warned Ghanaians against contacting the numbers associated with their online services.

She said despite making large payments to order the food for ten people, she was not concerned about the money she had lost but was rather interested in creating attention for others not to get scammed.

Celestine Donkor advised Ghanaians against paying for items online without them being delivered for them to see.

Watch the video below:

Celestine Donkor's scam experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ampaafu_Braketu commented:

"Ahuofe Patricia made a similar video about this Papaye thing and the annoying thing is they won't mind you when you go there."

Theresa Amponsah said:

"The same thing happened to me with chicken man."

We are Ghanaians commented:

"Even chicken man too. On the website, scammers are using it and they are aware paaaaaa."

Candice Sely said:

"Papaye is not online my sister."

Heavensent commented:

"And they don’t care o. They are not doing anything about it too."

Ahuofe Patri allegedly gets scammed by Papaye

In a similar story reported by YEN.com.gh, Ahuofe Patri got scammed by alleged Papaye workers after she attempted to order their food online.

The popular actress noted that her Mobile Money account was blocked after the scammers attempted to steal money from her account on multiple occasions despite her already making payment for the food she wanted.

Ahuofe Patri's ordeal garnered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who shared similar experiences.

