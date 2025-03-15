Wofa K, the TV star who created the NDC's Ede Be Kɛkɛ in 2012, has resurfaced in a new video, and many Ghanaians were excited to see him

In the video, the TV sensation still looked the same and sported his trademark bald look and hat as he re-enacted the slogan which made him famous

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians wondered where he has been, with some folks speculating about his whereabouts

Ghanaian television personality Wofa K has resurfaced in a new video, much to the excitement of many Ghanaians.

Known for his signature bald look and trademark hat, the TV star became a household name over a decade ago when the slogan ‘Ede Be Kɛkɛ’ went viral during the 2012 general elections.

In the video making rounds online, Wofa K appeared unchanged, sparking fond memories among social media users.

The veteran entertainer re-enacted the slogan and twisted his mouth sideways while saying it, a popular way of saying the catchphrase.

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to express their delight at seeing him again, with some speculating about his long absence from the public eye.

Wofa K's Ede Be Kɛkɛ and No Abaabasɛ

The phrase ‘Ede Be Kɛkɛ’ was originally a slogan for telecom giant MTN, but during the heated 2012 elections, it became the slogan of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The party, led by President John Dramani Mahama, adopted the phrase. It became a big part of the party’s campaign, used in rallies, speeches, and political conversations across the nation.

Beyond ‘Ede Be Kɛkɛ,’ Wofa K was also credited with coining another popular political phrase ‘No Abaabasɛ, ’ which also went viral during the NDC’s manifesto launch in 2016.

In a video interview after the 2016 NDC manifesto launch, Wofa K explained that he was motivated to create those terms and support Mahama because of the then-presidents humility.

Contrary to popular opinion at the time that he had been handsomely rewarded for his coinings, Wofa K indicated that he did everything out of love for Mahama and not for monetary benefits.

"No Coing has entered anybody's pocket," he said.

Watch Wofa K's interview below:

Following the defeat of Mahama by the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Wofa K went on hiatus from the screens.

His recent reappearance has sparked curiosity about his whereabouts, with many wondering why he stepped away from the limelight.

Wofa K excites Ghanaians

The reappearance of Wofa K has excited social media users. While many expressed their happiness in seeing the actor alive and kicking, others wondered where he had been. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

3kuor Nana described him as a legend:

"The senior himself... THE LEGEND... INTERNATIONALLY ACCREDITED."

Kross__t. claimed the NPP had blacklisted him:

"He did that E Dey Be K3k3 advert for JM 2012-2016 and after NPP came to power they blacklisted him .. no tv station to play his video on tv.. that’s why the companies stopped using him."

Amma Jagaben was happy to see him alive:

"Eiii Ghana they said edon die ooh Glory be to God edey alive."

Andrew Adjei felt Wofa K had been away for 30 years:

"Eeii this man dey 😁 it’s been awhile oo more than 30 years now oo."

Zienzy wondered where he had been:

"Eii...this man, where has he been? it's really been a long time."

Amdalat Yakubu responded to the slogan and also asked where he had been:

"K3k3 🤣🤣🤣 awww 🥰 where has he been."

b33ma_oppong referred to the theme song of a TV series which had Wofa K as the main star:

"Menua ne wofa K. Wonso wonua ne wofa K obiaa adanfo wofa K mmɔfra adanfo."

