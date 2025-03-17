FC Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal surprised the club's fanbase with his choice of message after his heroics on Sunday evening

Yamal produced a man-of-the-match performance as Barca clawed from a goal down to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2

He had earlier praised his mother Sheila Ebana for the sacrifices she made for him to thrive as a professional footballer

Lamine Yamal delivered a stunning performance to inspire FC Barcelona to a dramatic comeback victory over Atletico Madrid, and he followed it up with a message that left fans buzzing.

The 17-year-old sensation played a pivotal role in overturning a two-goal deficit at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, helping the Catalan giants secure a thrilling 4-2 win.

Robert Lewandowski congratulated Lamine Yamal after the latter's heroics against Atletico Madrid. Photo by Soccrates Images.

However, what caught the attention of many wasn’t just his goal-scoring display but the unique way he chose to address Barcelona supporters afterwards.

Lamine Yamal drops message in Pidgin

Taking to Instagram, Yamal surprised fans by posting in pidgin English, a language widely spoken across West Africa.

His message, simple yet reassuring, read: "Hey Culers don’t worry jeje😚"—a playful way of telling supporters to stay calm.

Fans react to Yamal’s Pidgin post

The unexpected language choice sparked excitement and curiosity, with fans flooding the comment section with mixed reactions:

@king_rhatti replied:

"Jeje lifestyle Nwanne 💙❤️"

A curious fan, @kingjozey_ asked:

"Who teach you jeje 😂"

@powerade, who was impressed with Yamal's display wrote:

"Difference maker 🔥"

@djmolotiobumneme chimed in:

"Baddest."

@sohaiib.22 concluded:

"Don’t worry be happy."

What is Pidgin?

Nigerian Pidgin, also referred to as Broken English or Naijá, is an English-based Creole language spoken across Nigeria and several other West African nations, including Ghana, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea.

It serves as a lingua franca, bridging communication gaps in countries with diverse ethnic groups.

Lamine Yamal's decision to communicate to Barcelona fans in Pidgin English after his heroics stunned fans on social media. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

According to the BBC, pidgin has evolved into a cultural force, frequently used in music, entertainment, and even sports, as seen in Yamal’s message.

How Yamal inspired Barcelona’s comeback

While Barcelona ultimately emerged victorious, the night initially belonged to Atletico Madrid.

Julián Álvarez capitalised on Giuliano Simeone’s assist to break the deadlock in the first half.

Later on in the second half substitute Alexander Sørloth would continue his impressive run against Barça, scoring for the third consecutive match against them this season, per Football Espana.

Atleti looked firmly in control, but Robert Lewandowski reignited hope with a crucial strike to halve the deficit.

Smelling blood, Ferran Torres—introduced from the bench—pounced on a defensive lapse to fire in the equaliser, setting the stage for a grandstand finish.

With momentum fully in their favour, Hansi Flick's men kept pushing.

The decisive moment arrived when Yamal unleashed a long-range effort that took a wicked deflection before nestling into the top corner, sending the away supporters into a frenzy.

Not content with just securing the lead, Torres struck again in added time to put the result beyond doubt.

Lamine Yamal lauds his mom for her sacrifices

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal expressed deep gratitude to his mother for her sacrifices.

The 17-year-old acknowledged her pivotal role in his football journey, emphasising how she helped him discover the 'beauty in adversity.'

