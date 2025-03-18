Prominent Ghanaian personality Obuobia Darko-Opoku was present at the 2025 iYES event which was held over the weekend

Obuobia Darko-Opoku was spotted with Apostle Joshua Selman at the well-organised yearly event

President John Dramani Mahama's Special Aide Joyce Bawah has commented on Obuobia Darko-Opoku's photos on Instagram

Renowned Nigerian minister and founder of Koinonia (Eternity Network International), Apostle Joshua Selman was in Ghana for the 11th edition of the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES 2025).

Ghanaian personalities and celebrities including the newly appointed deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Obuobia Darko-Opoku were present at the highly-anticipated event.

Apostle Joshua Selman meets Obuobia Darko-Opoku at iYES 2025. Photo credit: @obuobia1.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku looked regal in a stylish long-sleeve dress and beautiful short hairstyle and rocked mild makeup to the event.

The outspoken media personality shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Jealousy is a silent storm that brews in the hearts of those who struggle to rejoice in others’ successes. It’s not always about coveting what others have; sometimes, it’s simply the inability to accept that they possess it. A jealous heart can disrupt your joy, diminish your achievements, and turn every aspect of life into a quiet competition."

"But remember this: your blessings are uniquely yours for a reason. You’re not responsible for making others comfortable with your success. You weren’t created to shrink so someone else can shine. Never let someone’s unspoken envy erode your self-worth."

"True confidence stems from knowing that what’s meant for you will always be yours. The right people will celebrate your victories, encourage your dreams, and stand beside you without hesitation. Genuine friends don’t compare, compete, or resent your growth."

"Protect your space, safeguard your peace, and never apologize for flourishing. When you recognize jealousy in someone, choose distance. You don’t need their approval, and you don’t need to justify your blessings."

"Stay focused, keep growing, and trust that the right people will always support you. Your light is too radiant to be dimmed by insecurity. Keep shining, rising, and believing in yourself. The people who truly matter will be inspired by your success, not threatened by it."

"Surround yourself with love, encouragement, and people who recognize your greatness without fear. You are unstoppable, and no amount of jealousy can alter that.💝."

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah meets Apostle Joshua Selman

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked sporty in a designer blazer and white pants at the 2025 iYES event in Ghana.

She wore a glamorous centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes to enhance her look.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with expensive silver jewellery set to match her designer handbag.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looked classy in a black lace dress and elegant shoes styled with a black bag to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Obuobia Darko-Opoku's appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku who has been appointed as the deputy Managing Director at the Ghana Airport Company.

Popular Ghanaian media personality Nancy Adobea broke the news on her official social media platforms.

Many social media users have congratulated Obuobia Darko-Opoku on her new appointment in President John Mahama's administration.

