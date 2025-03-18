Jordan Ayew in a video that went viral touched down in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport where he was swarmed by some airport staff

In the video, the footballer was followed by the desperate men to his car who hoped to get handouts, stretching their hands in the window of the car

They made it impossible for the car to move as they desperately clung on to parts of the vehicle despite calls for them to relax

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian football star Jordan Ayew was met with chaos at Kotoka International Airport as a group of desperate airport staff swarmed him upon his arrival.

Jordan Ayew swarmed by airport staff. Photo source: officialmeatpie

Source: TikTok

The Leicester City forward, who touched down in Ghana ahead of the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifiers, struggled to make his way to his vehicle as the men surrounded him, hoping for handouts.

In a viral video, Ayew was seen walking towards his car as the men followed closely, stretching their hands into the vehicle’s window in a bid to receive money.

The situation quickly escalated as they clung to different parts of the car, making it difficult for the driver to move. Despite repeated calls for them to step aside, the men refused to let go.

His arrival comes at a crucial time for the Black Stars, as coach Otto Addo recently announced his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-man squad, captained by Ayew, includes three home-based players: goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defenders Kamaradini Mamudu and Razak Simpson and other international stars like Thomas Partey.

Ghana is set to face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco to take on Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

With nine points from four matches, the Black Stars are currently second in their group, level with Comoros.

Jordan Ayew the Ghanaian forward. Photo source: crystalpalace

Source: UGC

Jordan Ayew drama at airport stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

makaveli commented:

"Eiii are the same guys who Always insult him shame on u guys."

gafartahiru said:

"The same people insulting him you see your life Ghana this guy he has a good heart."

Success commented:

"See how friendly he is not like our brother kudus."

TND TRADES reacted:

"He no get space he say take your time."

KiloWonder said:

"Abele walk with the guy saa he make loose go dey back dey shout..wait wait aah🤣."

Nana Fynn A-Y commented:

"Something small for the boys."

peace said:

"Abeg what language is Jordan speaking to the guy cos I learnt he’s fluent in French and English."

Florence Jordan commented:

"These are de same people insulting him wen he is playing ooo."

Ibrahim Mahama gets swarmed by bloggers

Ibrahim Mahama also found himself in a similar situation when he attended an event.

YEN.com.gh reported that the businessman was swarmed by an army of desperate bloggers who were hoping to get a handout from him.

Ibrahim Mahama who was in a hurry zoomed off in his brand new Mercedes Benz, leaving the bloggers disappointed in his wake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh