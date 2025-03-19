President John Dramani Mahama travelled to Sierra Leone and met their president Julius Maada Bio on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The president arrived at the Freetown International Airport in one of his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama's private jets

President John Dramani Mahama's use of his brother's private jet for the trip garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama embarked on an official working visit to Sierra Leone on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

President Mahama travels to Sierra Leone in Ibrahim Mahama's private jet. Photo source: @officialjdmahama and @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

The president's visit to the West African country was part of the president's efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations. The visit was also expected to deepen cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and regional affairs.

President John Dramani Mahama travelled to Sierra Leone with a few government officials including his special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president arrived at the Freetown International Airport in one of his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama's expensive private jets.

Upon President Mahama's arrival in the capital city of Freetown, President John Dramani Mahama was welcomed by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who was among the numerous Heads of State who attended his inauguration ceremony at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama interacting with Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at a public event. Photo source: @officialjdmahama

Source: UGC

The president's use of Ibrahim Mahama's private jet courted attention among Ghanaians once again on social media.

In February 2025, President John Dramani Mahama found himself in the middle of a heated debate over his decision to travel to Senegal and the Gambia in his brother’s private jet for official trips while the state’s $37m Dassault Falcon 900EX-Easy presidential aircraft was left in the country.

The president's move drew massive criticism from some Ghanaians, who drew comparisons to former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s preference for chartered flights over the Falcon.

President Mahama also recently courted controversy after a video of his brother Ibrahim Mahama driving him during their visit to the various communities affected by the recent tidal wave floods following the Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The president and his brother visited the Volta Region to inspect the damages caused by the tidal waves flooding.

Below is the video of President Mahama arriving in Sierra Leone in Ibrahim Mahama's private jet:

President Mahama's private jet use stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

vkb commented:

"Those who feel the president has faulted using his brother's plane can take him to court."

_l.ace said:

"Opposition will start crying again that he's using Dzata jet 😂😂😂😂."

ericato2 commented:

"Dzata jet again 🤔?"

BHIM said:

"He’s travelling with his brother’s jet and so what? People were okay with Akufo Addo renting a jet for €17k an hour but you have a problem with another prez using his brother’s jet. You must be silly."

