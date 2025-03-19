Young Don has replied to broadcast journalist Kevin Taylor after he threatened to get him deported from the US

The social media personality hurled insults at Kevin Taylor claiming that nobody knew him and that he was not famous enough to warrant his attention

Young Don who did not seem bothered by the threats made by Kevin Taylor referred to him as a small boy and denied ever mentioning him on his platform

Ghanaian social media personality Young Don has responded to US-based journalist Kevin Taylor after he threatened to get him deported.

Young Don dismissed Taylor’s warning, stating that he was not important enough to deserve his attention. He insulted the journalist, calling him a ‘small boy,’ and denied ever mentioning him on his platform.

Kevin Taylor had earlier issued a strong warning to Young Don, Twene Jonas, and other US-based Ghanaian social media commentators. He expressed frustration over his name being dragged into online discussions and vowed to take legal action against those who disrespected him.

In a video, Taylor made it clear that he was not interested in public feuds but would not tolerate being used for controversy. He claimed he had the resources to travel across different states in the US to ensure individuals like Young Don were deported.

The journalist, who runs Loud Silence Media, emphasised that he had no problem with content creators engaging in online debates but would take action if they involved him. He stated that he was willing to fund the deportation of specific individuals if necessary.

His comments came after reports that Young Don and Twene Jonas had mentioned him in their recent online banter.

Young Don and Kevin Taylor stir drama

Kevin Taylor teases Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong lost a defamation lawsuit to Anas and this made Kevin Taylor very happy.

YEN.com.gh reported that the broadcast journalist took to social media to tease the politician, recalling his own case with him.

The former MP has been commanded to pay $18 million to Anas.

