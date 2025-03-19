Young Don Replies Kevin Taylor After Threatening To Get Him Deported
- Young Don has replied to broadcast journalist Kevin Taylor after he threatened to get him deported from the US
- The social media personality hurled insults at Kevin Taylor claiming that nobody knew him and that he was not famous enough to warrant his attention
- Young Don who did not seem bothered by the threats made by Kevin Taylor referred to him as a small boy and denied ever mentioning him on his platform
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian social media personality Young Don has responded to US-based journalist Kevin Taylor after he threatened to get him deported.
Young Don dismissed Taylor’s warning, stating that he was not important enough to deserve his attention. He insulted the journalist, calling him a ‘small boy,’ and denied ever mentioning him on his platform.
Kevin Taylor had earlier issued a strong warning to Young Don, Twene Jonas, and other US-based Ghanaian social media commentators. He expressed frustration over his name being dragged into online discussions and vowed to take legal action against those who disrespected him.
Kevin Taylor warns Twene Jonas, Young Don and US-based Ghanaian bloggers, says he will get them deported
In a video, Taylor made it clear that he was not interested in public feuds but would not tolerate being used for controversy. He claimed he had the resources to travel across different states in the US to ensure individuals like Young Don were deported.
The journalist, who runs Loud Silence Media, emphasised that he had no problem with content creators engaging in online debates but would take action if they involved him. He stated that he was willing to fund the deportation of specific individuals if necessary.
His comments came after reports that Young Don and Twene Jonas had mentioned him in their recent online banter.
Young Don and Kevin Taylor stir drama
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Baba babba said:
"Young don has already finished with Ajaguraja,, and now he wants to end Kevin's career.🤣"
alimadjaba commented:
"Hmmmmm I think you are tired of America and you want to come home."
sampsonowusu625 wrote:
"K.Taylor has brainwashed shallow-minded people especially the NDC's footsoldiers to the extent they think he can instruct Donald Trump to act."
Hajia Aisha Larry commented:
"I think this boy don't have a plane ticket to come home that's why he's playing with fire."
Sydex Dramani said:
"You don't have paper and you are joking with kelvin. This is not what Jonas did for fame."
Anointing1 commented:
"Boy don't joke with kelvin Taylor wai. and don't come and beg late wai."
𝐊𝐨𝐟𝐢 𝐃𝐮𝐨𝐝𝐮 said:
"We go take the title from Jonas... He's being too soft. The almighty young don."
MãïñGüy said:
"Hw3 ne Kwasia,you popular pass KT ? Aboa funu."
Kevin Taylor teases Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong lost a defamation lawsuit to Anas and this made Kevin Taylor very happy.
YEN.com.gh reported that the broadcast journalist took to social media to tease the politician, recalling his own case with him.
The former MP has been commanded to pay $18 million to Anas.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.