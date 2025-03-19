Kevin Taylor in a video he shared on his social media platform teased Kennedy Agyapong after he lost to Anas court

The broadcast journalist recalled when Kennedy dragged him to court seeking $9.5 million from him, pointing out the irony that he was now to pay almost double the amount to Anas

In 2022, Kevin Taylor was taken to court by Kennedy Agyapong for defamation but the case was dismissed by a US court

US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor has teased Kennedy Agyapong after the former Assin Central MP lost a defamation lawsuit to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a US court.

Kevin Taylor teases Kennedy Agyapong. Photo source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

Taylor, in a video shared on social media, recalled how Kennedy once sued him for defamation, demanding $9.5 million in damages. He pointed out that Agyapong has now been ordered to pay Anas $18 million, almost double the amount he had sought from him.

In 2022, Kennedy sued Kevin Taylor for defamation in a US court, but the case was dismissed. Anas' lawsuit against Ken was filed in the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, accusing him of making defamatory statements. The court ruled in Anas’ favour and awarded him $18 million in damages.

The case was based on remarks Kennedy made in 2021 during an interview on The Daddy Fred Show, where he accused Anas of serious crimes. Anas argued that the allegations damaged his reputation and put his life at risk. The court agreed and ruled against Ken.

Following the verdict, Ken applied for a remittitur, a request to reduce the damages awarded, but the court denied it. The ruling means Ken is legally required to pay the full amount unless he appeals.

Taylor, who has clashed with Agyapong in the past, did not miss the chance to laugh at him. He reminded his audience about how his case with the politician turned out.

Broadcast journalist Kevin Taylor. Photo source: Loud Silence

Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor and Kennedy Agyapong drama stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

THY WILL said:

"Now u know why African politicians don’t sue abroad overs there are no judicial machinations oo."

Yahaya commented:

"The ruling 8-0 in favour of Anas shows how strong Anas's case is."

MATA JUNIOR wrote:

"The 18m dollars is very small for him to pay to him they should have ordered him to pay 100b dollars to him."

Kobby Rich reacted:

"It wouldn’t be surprised if KelvinTaylor is Anass himself."

Ped Asante said:

"Anas has to send the case to Canada. They will add another 18 million Canadian dollars."

Rain commented:

"Anas just hit a jackpot, bro is a millionaire."

Winimy said:

"He should sue again in London too."

Source: YEN.com.gh