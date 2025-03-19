Kevin Taylor, in a video, issued a stern warning to Twene Jonas, Young Don and other US-based Ghanaian bloggers

The Loud Silence Media founder threatened to get them deported from the US if they made any remarks about him

Kevin Taylor's warning to Twene Jonas, Young Don and others garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Controversial US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor has issued a stern warning to social commentators including Twene Jonas and Young Don.

Kevin Taylor issues stern warning to Twene Jonas, Young Don and other US-based Ghanaian bloggers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Loud Silence Media founder expressed his anger towards individuals who involved his name in unnecessary conversations.

Kevin Taylor noted that he was not interested in engaging in public banter with Ghanaian social media personalities and bloggers who were based in the US like him.

The journalist fumed as he threatened to take action against such individuals to ensure their departure from the US and return to Ghana.

He explained that he had no issues with US-based Ghanaians bantering each other as part of their content creation activities and did not want to cost them their source of massive revenue.

Kevin Taylor noted that he had time to travel via flights across the various states in the USA to take legal action against Ghanaians who attempt to disrespect and tarnish his image.

The controversial journalist warned that he would personally purchase flight tickets for some Ghanaians to be deported from the US and returned to Ghana.

Kevin Taylor also advised them against involving his name in their contents to avoid any severe punishment they might face later.

The journalist's remarks come after social commentators Twene Jonas and Young Don reportedly dropped his name in their ongoing social media feud.

Kevin Taylor with former Assin Central constituency MP Kennedy Agyapong.

The two outspoken social media personalities have traded words against each other on social media after Young Don returned to social media after a long hiatus and addressed rumours about him being deported to Ghana.

The young social commentator insulted Twene Jonas as he responded to some comments the latter made about him amid mass deportations under President Donald Trump in the US.

In a separate video, Twene Jonas responded to his compatriot Young Don's insults and alleged that Young Don's US passport was not genuine. According to him, Young Don couldn't secure a passport a few months after relocating to the US as it took a lot of time to get it processed.

His allegations evoked another response from Young Don, who flaunted the passport amid police vehicles on the street to prove its authenticity.

He also alleged that Twene Jonas only relocated to the US after following young disc jockey and former Talented Kidz contestant DJ Switch to the country.

Below is the video of Kevin Taylor warning Twene Jonas and Young Don:

Kevin Taylor's warning to bloggers stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

akosuahkumaa commented:

"He is just like Afia Schwar, they talk about and insult everyone else but when they are being talked about, all hell breaks loose."

grace.annan.965 said:

"Masa what level are you talking about? Abeg shift."

phidely19 commented:

"Is he immigration 😂😂😂😂? These people are funny. Take who home?"

rashida_aa_alhassan said:

"You too, take other people’s names from your mouth. "

Kevin Taylor jubilates over Kennedy Agyapong case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor jubilated over the outcome of Kennedy Agyapong and Anas' defamation case.

The outspoken journalist recounted how the former Assin Central MP filed a defamation lawsuit against him a few years ago.

Kevin Taylor's jubilation over Kennedy Agyapong's loss to Anas in court garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

