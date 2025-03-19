Diminutive actor Don Little was spotted driving at top speed on the Boundary Road in East Legon by two Ghanaian men who were delighted to see him

In the video, the Kumawood actor was captured driving his sleek Toyota Corolla while the Ghanaian men cheered him on

The video got many people laughing, while others wondered how he acquired his driver's license

A video of diminutive Ghanaian actor Don Little flaunting his driving skills has gone viral on social media and caused a stir after two Ghanaian men spotted him.

Don Little flaunts driving skills

A Ghanaian man with the X account, @SmylyThe3rd, expressed awe after finding a diminutive person driving on the Boundary Road.

In his message on X, he claimed to have seen a toddler in dreads driving along the stretch.

"Did I just see a toddler in dreads driving on the Boundary road?" @SmylyThe3rd wrote on X.

Famous Ghanaian journalist Olele Salvador quoted @SmylyThe3rd's X post with a video of Don Little driving at top speed and noted that the Kumawood actor was the person he saw driving.

In the video, Don Little was seen driving his blue Toyota Corolla. Two Ghanaian men who were also using the same road were delighted to see the Kumawood actor.

In the video, the men could be heard shouting, "Roll down" to indicate that the window should be rolled down to get a clearer view of the diminutive actor.

The person who recorded the video and shared it on social media indicated that Don Little was speeding on the road.

"Need for speed with Don Little," they captioned the post.

Reactions to Don Little speeding while driving

The video of Don Little driving left many people in awe.

Other social media users in the comment section of the video laughed at the fact that Smyly referred to the Kumawood actor as a toddler.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video of Don Little speeding on the road:

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"Honestly our laws in Ghana don’t work. How did he get the drivers license in the first place?"

@Eddy_Acquah said:

"Fully grown man wey Smyly say toddler? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@am_pending said:

"Somebody ein serious bf dem Dey call am toddler 😂😭."

@Julietlovesro1 said:

"Oh cvt car too what bi need for speed."

@DanielD98644564 said:

"So how he Dey use ein leg press the pedals."

Don Little washes big car

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Don Little cleaned his car himself using his small hands instead of taking it to a washing bay.

In the video he shared on his TikTok, the diminutive actor explained that he preferred washing his vehicle because he did not consider himself superior to car wash attendants.

He also emphasised the importance of learning essential life skills as a man, rather than relying on others for every task. His video garnered admiration from fans, who praised his humility.

