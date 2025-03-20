Shatta Wale, in a video, recounted how former IGP Dampare allegedly ordered his policemen to arrest him and his team after a Shaxi Float

The SM boss claimed Dampare showed no respect for his personnel as he also ordered the arrest of a policeman who drove his car

Shatta Wale's remarks about the alleged incident garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has recounted an ordeal he and his team suffered at the hands of the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare a few years ago.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the SM boss shared that some uniformed policemen arrested him and his team on their way home from his Shaxi Float.

Shatta Wale noted that the policemen informed him they were acting on the orders of the former IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

He said that he was surprised by the actions of the police as he had already been given the necessary permit to hold the float on the street as part of his Shaxi ride-hailing app launch.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker claimed that IGP Dampare showed no respect for his personnel as he also ordered the arrest of a policeman, who accompanied him and his team and drove his Toyota Land Cruiser on their way home.

Shatta Wale shared that the unfortunate incident took place at Airport Road and he and his team were arrested for disturbing the peace and violating traffic regulations.

The dancehall musician questioned why he was arrested while others who regularly made noise on the street with sirens on their cars and were accompanied by police motorbikers were allowed to do so without facing any punishment.

Over the years, Shatta Wale has vented his dislike for the former IGP George Akuffo Dampare after he and some of his team members were arrested by the police and imprisoned for a short stint along with Medikal in October 2021.

The musician was charged with faking being shot with the help of his PRO Nana Dope and another person known as Gangee after pastor Jesus Ahuofe shared a doom prophecy about him.

Before Dampare's recent dismissal from his role at the Ghana Police Service, Shatta Wale issued a warning to him. He shared that he was still pained by the actions of IGP Dampare and his police service.

Shatta Wale's remarks about arrest stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below;

All Friends multimedia commented:

"If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow. That's why I like Dampare 😁."

Marcellus Martin mensah said:

"Shatta is not a politician but he is always with the truth."

Nii Addokwei commented:

"They are full of hatred. They just hate him 🤦‍♂️. God Is Here."

Wale shares emotional story after Dampare's removal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale shared an emotional story about his 2021 arrest following former IGP Dampare's removal from his position by President John Mahama.

The dancehall musician recounted how his arrest emotionally impacted him, his family and some influential figures around him.

Shatta Wale also spoke about his resentment for former IGP Dampare and how he prayed for his downfall.

