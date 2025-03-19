A video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye recounting how he made he became a wealthy businessman has sparked reactions online

In an interview with broadcaster Bola Ray, the founder of Quick Angels and Bills Microcredit said he made his first million dollars at the age of 27

He further explained the genesis of his entrepreneurship journey, where he worked as a local gin seller in Accra and a Kitchen porter abroad

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, founder of Bills Microcredit, has shared his success story and how he made his money.

Speaking to renowned Ghanaian media personality, Bola Ray, the Bills Microcredit owner disclosed that he made his first million dollars at age 27.

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye recounts how he made his first million dollars at age 27. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook.

Mr Quaye explained that he came from a humble beginning and worked hard to build a successful business empire.

"I was 27 years old when I made my first million dollars," he said.

He said he started selling local gin, known in Ghanaian parlance as Akpeteshie, at the age of 13 at Jame Town, a suburb of Accra.

Even though it was illegal to sell gin at the age of 13, he said he had to do it regardless to survive and fend for himself.

Richard Armah Quaye recently acquired a private jet and a Bugatti to mark his 40th birthday. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Facebook.

"Right after secondary school, I had to sell local gin in Accra, James Town. There is a place called Akoto Lante-Agbado," he said.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye noted that after hustling in Ghana for many years, he had an opportunity to relocate abroad, where he worked as a kitchen staff and washed 5,000 plates daily.

"I was kitchen porter. I washed as many as about 5,000 dishes a day," he told Bola Ray.

Bills Microcredit founder made these remarks in the interview ahead of his 40th birthday, which will fall on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who is the founder of Quick Angels, the mother company of Bills Microcredit, is set to hold what would arguably be the biggest birthday party in Ghana on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Independence Square.

The Ghanaian business mogul recently acquired a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet to mark his 40th birthday.

Ghanaians react to Mr Quaye's interview

Some Ghanaians who chanced on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's interview with Bola Ray took to the comment section to react.

@Etsey Nyamadi said:

"You can use that money and create a business and employ your hometown youth to work for you…buying a jet and Bugatti is not a motivation no!!"

@Mensah Jnr also said:

"Selling Apeteshi and u paid ur fees and got money to pay visa fee and plane ticket bro ur story is not clear to me."

@Degraft commented:

"5,000 dishes? You don’t mean it,I was also a dishwasher but Abeg you can’t even do 1,000.Don’t exaggerate ooo. Be truthful to the youth please."

@don said

"My guy u have been quiet doing your thing and stacking up money why all of a sudden u want to share ur life out there?"

Richard Nii Armah Quaye advises Ghanaian universities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye called for a paradigm shift in Ghana's tertiary education, particularly in business schools.

He advised universities in the country to hire successful business people as lecturers to impart practical knowledge to their students.

His assertions sparked mixed reactions among a section of Ghanaians on social media.

