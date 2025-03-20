Bills Micro Credit has clarified the recent lavish spending of its founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, ahead of his birthday celebration

Quaye, who turns 40 on March 21, 2025, is planning a star-studded birthday bash in addition to a private jet and Bugatti he bought as gifts

His actions for his celebration have raised eyebrows but his company has stated that it is not sponsoring their founder's lavish lifestyle

Bills Micro Credit, a leading microfinance company in Ghana, has reacted to chatter about the upcoming birthday of its founder, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Nii Armah-Quaye will turn 40 years old on Friday, March 21, 2025, and is bent on having a memorable milestone birthday celebration.

Ahead of the birthday, the Bills Credit founder has purchased a Bugatti Chiron Sport, which arrived in Ghana last week. After the Bugatti, he announced he had acquired a jet. The aircraft, a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy, arrived at the Kotoka Airport a few days after the announcement.

Aside from gifting himself these expensive birthday presents, Richard Quaye has rented the Black Star (Independence) Square to host a big birthday bash. A supposed guest list for the party which surfaced online suggests it will be attended by many high-profile personalities in Africa including Nigerian singer Davido, Stonebwoy, and Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz. Others include Osei Kwame Despite and Aliko Dangote.

Below is a video of how the Black Star Square is being prepared for the party:

With the buzz generated by Quaye's acquisitions and the preparations for his birthday, there have been concerns about how he is funding his lifestyle. Some wondered if he was using proceeds from Bills Credit to support his lifestyle.

Bills Credit different from Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

In a statement released on its Instagram page on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Bills Micro Credit assured its customers that the company was not funding the party of its founder.

According to the statement, the company operates independently from the personal acquisitions and financial decisions of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, who is the Founder, Board Chairman, and Majority Shareholder.

The statement explained that Quaye plays no direct role in the day-to-day affairs of the company since he is not the CEO. That responsibility lies with Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, the CEO and a management team who oversee all of Bills' operational and financial matters.

"While the company extends its well-wishes to him [Richard Quaye], we categorically affirm that Bills Micro Credit Limited has not funded, sponsored, or facilitated any of his personal events or acquisitions.

"Bills Micro Credit Limited remans committed to upholding the highest statndards of corporate governance, transparency, independece, and finacial integrity. Any actions or transactions undertaken by Mr Quaye in his personal capacityare enitrely separate from the operations, financial dealings, and obligations of the company."

See Bills Credit's statement on Richard Quaye's birthday celebration below:

Doubts about Richard Quaye's ownership of jet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that details of Richard Quaye's private jet which had emerged online suggested he might not be the owner of the Gulfstream G200.

According to the findings, the jet was owned by Lion Aviation Group and had been leased to Elite Air, a rental company in the US.

Flight records indicated that it had flown from Cape Verde to Accra after commuting between the US and Barbados a few days earlier.

