McDan and his team travelled to Kumasi for his three-day Youth Connect initiative on March 27, 2025

The renowned businessman arrived on the KNUST campus in a helicopter and left in a convoy of expensive cars

McDan's grand arrival at the KNUST campus garnered reactions from Ghanaians, who were awed by his wealth

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has courted attention with his grand arrival in Kumasi on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Businessman McDan storms Kumasi with a helicopter and a large convoy of expensive cars. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the famous business mogul arrived in grand style on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a helicopter.

The founder and CEO of McDan Group of Companies and his team alighted from the helicopter and shook the hands of some personnel from the Ghana Air Force and the pilot who were present to ensure a safe landing and provide security.

Upon his arrival, McDan met some distinguished personalities, including George Nii Armah Quaye, the former Lead Communications Person at Charterhouse Productions Limited and owner of the Events, Communications and PR Agency, Image Bureau.

The businessman and his team later left the KNUST campus in a large convoy of expensive and luxurious cars, including a Range Rover Sport, multiple Infiniti QX80s, a Nissan Patrol V8, and a 2024 Mitsubishi Montero, with a police motorcade escorting them out of the university's premises.

Businessman McDan donates items to people in a community. Photo source: Dr Daniel McKorley

Source: UGC

Daniel McKorley and his team were also escorted by police motorcades as they proceeded to the premises of Kumasi-based radio station, Luv FM, where the businessman was booked for an early morning interview session.

The founder and CEO of McDan Group of Companies travelled to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, for an event to interact with the youth and impact them as part of his Youth Connect initiative from Thursday, March 27 to Saturday, March 29.

As part of the trip, the business mogul and his team will visit three different universities in the Ashanti Region and hold some media engagements. They will also pay courtesy calls to high-profile personalities living in the region.

The McDan Youth Connect initiative is aimed at nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in the Ashanti Region. In recent years, the businessman has expressed his commitment to empowering young minds by providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities needed to succeed.

Below are the videos of McDan storming Kumasi with a helicopter and a large convoy of expensive cars:

Reactions to McDan storming Kumasi with helicopter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kendallammah commented:

"The pressure increases or decreases?😂😂😂😂.. it creases😂😂."

greatbonto said:

"I like how they are giving us back to back😂😂."

shua_tech commented:

"Richie rich 🙌 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

ak_nyc_a.y said:

"We don’t play here oh 😂Eii our poor are poorest of the poor and our rich 🤑 are ballers 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 there’s no in between the rest of us just vanish 😂😂😂."

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts expensive boat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama flaunted an expensive boat during a road on the sea.

The renowned Ghanaian businessman wore simple attire as he operated the boat by himself and cruised in it.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama flaunting his boat garnered massive praise from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh