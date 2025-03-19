Twene Jonas has responded to Kevin Taylor over his threats to get him deported from the US

The controversial social commentator called on President John Dramani Mahama to advise Kevin Taylor against entering a feud with him

Twene Jonas considered Kevin Taylor as an alleged messenger from President John Dramani Mahama

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has responded to the recent warning issued by socialite Kevin Taylor.

The social media personality took to social media to call on President John Dramani Mahama to advise Kevin Taylor against entering a feud with him.

He noted that President John Mahama risked getting his name dragged in the mud if he failed to speak to Kevin Taylor and instruct him to stand down.

Twene Jonas questioned why the Loud Silence Media founder would decide to take legal action against him instead of insulting him on his big platform.

The controversial social commentator noted that he massively criticised former president William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whom he claimed was the worst head of state in Ghana's history due to the utterances of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

He called on President John Mahama to restrain some of his social media commentators to avoid attaining negative records like his predecessor.

Twene Jonas said he considered Kevin Taylor's warnings as a message from President John Dramani Mahama to him.

He compared the current feud between him and Kevin Taylor to renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recent issues with the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II over his shooting scandal in Dormaa several months ago.

Twene Jonas also advised President John Mahama to focus on fixing the numerous problems in Ghana instead of instructing his alleged commentators to make unsavoury remarks about him on social media.

The social commentator said he had a huge following on social media and could engage in a back-and-forth feud with Kevin Taylor. He also vowed to criticise Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the people associated with Kevin if he continued to make negative remarks about him.

Twene Jonas added that he would not appear in court if Kevin Taylor decided to take legal action against him.

The controversial social commentator's remarks come after Kevin Taylor issued a stern warning to him, his rival Young Don and other Ghanaian bloggers based in the US.

Kevin Taylor also threatened to take serious action against such individuals to ensure their departure from the US and return to Ghana.

