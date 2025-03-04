Ghanaian Man Turns Heads with Tesla Cybertruck, Earns Praise From Street Boys

A Ghanaian man caused a stir on the streets of Accra as he stepped out in his Tesla Cybertruck, also known as the Cyber Beast

A Ghanaian man became the center of attention on the streets of Accra as he stepped out of his Tesla Cybertruck, also known as the Cyber Beast.

Because the Cyber Beast is rare in Ghana, moments after the street boys spotted the man emerging from the luxurious car, they drew closer to get a feel of it.

A Ghanaian man turns heads with Tesla Cybertruck and earns praise from street boys. Photo credit: @the_celebrity_stylist.

Source: TikTok

As the man, whose name has yet to be identified, stepped out of the truck, the group of street boys couldn't help but hail him, cheering in admiration.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the street boys, although not captured on camera, were heard hailing the man and showering him with accolades.

"Chairman, nie, odogu, odogu be that. You get chairman? Chairman show them something," the boys were heard saying.

From the trending video, the wealthy man appeared to be enjoying the attention as he indulged the street boys, allowing them to shower him with praise.

The unidentified man later opened the door of the Tesla Cybertruck with what appeared to be a sensor card and drove off to his destination.

A Ghanaian man cruises in his Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Accra. Photo credit: @the_celebrity_stylist.

Source: TikTok

Cost and features of Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck, which has a starting price of $99,990, equivalent to GH¢1,548,707.11, was unveiled by Elon Musk in 2019.

The car is a limited-edition vehicle that boasts a unique design and advanced features.

With its shiny stainless steel body and cyberpunk-inspired aesthetic, the Tesla truck is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

It was therefore not surprising to see the group of street boys falling over themselves to hail the Ghanaian man.

Below is the video of the street boys hailing the Ghanaian man as he steps out in his Tesla Cybertruck.

Reactions to the Ghanaian man's Cyber Truck

Netizens who chanced on the video of the Ghanaian man's Tesla Cybertruck took to the comment section to react.

@Mr Morgan said:

"Chairman show them something but something didnt come."

@obedbudu969 also said:

"Odogu come park ur Tesla for kasoa k3k3 wai. u are gonna cry."

@Ray Jay (Sugar) commented:

"If it was kantanka who built this, we would have said dabi dabi dabi, ovibini ne gyimie ayɛ sɛ apakye ne fɔm."

Ghanaian man poses next to the Tesla Cybertruck

Source: YEN.com.gh