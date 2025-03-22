Famous Ghanaian TikToker Mighty got his mother Mighty Maame emotional after gifting her a trip to Dubai ahead of Mother's Day

In the video, she rolled on the floor and removed her slippers as she rejoiced about the expensive gift

Her priceless reaction melted the hearts of many social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Ghanaian TikToker, Mighty OseiAsibey shared the priceless reaction of his mother after she found out about travelling to Dubai for Mother's Day.

Mighty Maame rejoices over the Dubai trip for Mother's Day. Image Credit: @mightyoseiasibey

Source: TikTok

Mighty's mum to travel to Dubai

Mighty took to his TikTok page to share a video of his mother, who is affectionately called by many as Mighty Maame, getting ready to step out, however, she was not aware of the great news awaiting her.

In the video, Mighty's mother was captured getting ready and doing her makeup when he interrupted and told her that he had something in store for her.

The mother of the famous TikToker did not react well to him keeping her in suspense about the gift he was going to present to her later.

Mighty told her that she had something special for her after the church service was over, and this put a smile on her face.

After church service, they drove to the Ghana Airport Company office where he announced to her at the car park.

"You have been such a sweet woman. So this Mother's Day, I have a surprise for you," he told her.

After serenading his mother with sweet words, Mighty told her to close her eyes for a few seconds and then he placed a letter in her hand.

When he gave her the nod to open her eyes to see the content of what he had placed in her hand, the staff of the Ghana Airport Company stormed out to hug her and announced that she would be embarking on an all-expense trip to Dubai for Mother's Day.

Mighty Maame was overwhelmed with emotions such that she rolled on the floor and jubilated at the beautiful gift.

Reactions to Mighty Maame travelling to Dubai

Below are the reactions to the heartwarming video:

Nana Serwaa said:

"l tap into your blessings for my mother in Jesus might name amen 🙏."

ChriScentique💕🦋🎀🛍️ said:

"MP of TikTok indeed 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Honeyz688 back up said:

"Awww!!! God bless you Mighty and the sponsors 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾."

Daniellaaa🎀🫧💋 said:

"Now imagine these people told her it’s a prank🤣they’ll regret 😂."

AkuMarie said:

"This is prime example of if you do well as mother, and taking care of your children and praying for them you will enjoy all fruits of your labor! God bless you Mighty and your Mom!"

dwinnie_03 said:

"Omg I just teared up when she started rolling on the floor 🥹🥹omg this was so priceless."

Photos of Mighty Maame's Dubai gift presentation

Mighty and his family

Mighty and his family. Image Credit: @mightyoseiasibey

Source: TikTok

Mum rejoices as kids join her in the UK

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother known as Mercy, and her husband, who reside in the UK, were overwhelmed with joy as their two youngest children finally reunited with them after years of separation.

A heartwarming TikTok video documented the children's journey from Ghana to the UK, capturing their excitement at the airport, on the plane, and upon arrival.

The emotional reunion touched many social media users, who flooded the comment section with well-wishes, with some also expressing hopes of experiencing a similar moment someday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh