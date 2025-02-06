Embattled comedian, Funny Face melted hearts after a new video of him looking transformed surfaced online

In the trending video, he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu at the roadside

Many applauded Kwaku Manu for being a great friend, while others admired Funny Face's transformation

Embattled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has shown signs of being healed after a video of him looking cheerful with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu surfaced online.

Funny Face looks joyful in a new video with his friend Kwaku Manu. Image Credit: @therealfunnyfacegh

Funny Face looks healthy in new video

Funny Face posted a video on his Instagram and TikTok pages of the beautiful moment he shared with Kwaku Manu when they met.

Despite his struggling past, the Ghanaian comedian looked cheerful as he laughed and exchanged pleasantries with his close friend.

The baby daddy of actress Vanessa Nicole looked handsome in his long-sleeved African print shirt and a pair of neat trousers.

He paired his look with black and white shoes and wore glasses to add to his style. Kwaku Manu was more casual in a short-sleeved T-shirt, trousers and sneakers.

In editing the video and sharing it online, the embattled comedian used rapper Black Sherif's newly released song, So It Goes.

Below is the video of Funny Face and Kwaku Manu hanging out:

Reactions to Funny Face, Kwaku Manu's video

Many people in the comments section hailed Kwaku Manu for being a great friend and helping Funny Face bounce back after going through a mental breakdown online.

This comes after he cried out about his twin daughters Ella and Bella not being his and requesting a DNA test and issues including his baby mama Vanessa Nicole allegedly denying him access to the children.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Funny Face's video of him looking mentally healthy and handsome:

Foster Abdulai said:

"Kwaku Manu is a true friend and such friends are scarce in Ghana.. please help okomfo kwaadee as well."

Kasoa Tom Cruise said:

"You don’t need many friends. You just need that one friend who’s genuine and real. God bless you Kwaku Manu."

saveme1 said:

"I love the new you. Just minding your business. May the universe continue to shine on you✨✨😇😇."

Bridget Bayuo said:

"Kwaku Manu God bless you, when everyone turn their back on funny face you lift him up.This is true Christianity ,the good Samaritan."

HUMILITY055 said:

"Funny face never forget Kwaku Manu in your life….🥹💕🤲🏾. Such friend like that is rare 🥹."

alexofori977 said:

"Kwaku Manu have a good heart and people hate him for (nathing) for doing good things😊❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰Awuradi inshira wooo Kwaku Manu."

Funny Face looks physically transformed

YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face attended a wedding with Kwaku Manu, and actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

In a viral video, the comic actor looked healthy and mentally stable as he had fun with his colleagues and showcased his moves on the dancefloor.

Funny Face's physical transformation in the video excited fans, who thronged to social media to share their excitement at how he bounced back.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

