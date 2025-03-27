A video of an Adum Market fire victim explaining why they rejected food donations from NADMO has gone viral

The young man explained that the government needed to get its priorities straight, arguing that food items were not the primary thing they needed at this specific time as most of them lost their wares

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the young man

The decision by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Interior Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, to present food items to victims of the recent Adum market fire has been met with heavy criticism, particularly from affected traders.

While sharing his reservations about the donation, one of the affected traders, Omar, stated that the move was unnecessary.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @boatengameyaw1news, the young man, who looked displeased, lamented that rice was not what they needed in this time of difficulty

Chanting "We want our land", Omar disclosed he had lost items worth ¢1.2 million after three of his shops were razed down by the fire.

He therefore found it astonishing that the Interior Minister and NADMO would find it prudent to donate rice and oil to them instead.

'We have plenty of rice. Anytime we travel to Togo, we make sure to buy more..We are not complaining of hunger, we want our lands. I had three shops, and each of them had been razed by the fire. I have lost over GH¢1.2 million. What do we need rice for? We don't need rice."

Donations rejected by Adum Market fire victims

The Interior Minister and NADMO officials on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, visited the affected parts of the Adum Market.

In a show of solidarity and support, the delegation went with 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil to present to the traders.

Videos making rounds online showed the displeased traders jeering at Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and his team as they refused to accept the food donations.

The Adum Market fire occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, destroying several shops and livelihoods.

So far, over 100 shops have been destroyed in the fire incident, leaving the victims devastated.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Adum victims reject rice donations

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their concerns regarding the demands made by the affected market traders.

Don Sammer reacted:

"The entitlement mentality is so crazy bro. We want our land like, say you get documents for the land lol."

Falistonzy commented:

"But seriously, someone lost thousands of cedis and you are here to give out just rice" Imagine this?"

PLAYMAN stated:

"Do they have land in Adum."

Mingle reacted:

"Sia, has someone collected your land? And do you even have land? I know what they want to say, but the English is the problem."

Trader blames Adum Market fire on dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a trader at the Adum PZ blamed the market fire incident on the recurring power outages.

In a video on TikTok, the man, who seemed angry, lamented that the failure to address the incessant power outages was the cause of the fire that razed several shops.

The Fire Service is yet to conclude investigations and disclose the cause of the fire.

